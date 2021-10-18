checkAd

Calix Raises the Bar Again by Announcing The World’s First Carrier-Class Wi-Fi 6E GigaSpire BLAST Systems, Including Power Over Ethernet, Mesh, and Temperature-Hardened Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 19:15  |  11   |   |   

Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced new carrier-class Wi-Fi 6E systems, including a hardened system that can withstand even severe outdoor conditions. These new systems mark a major milestone for Calix, its Revenue EDGE platform, and its customers. By incorporating cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6E technology into the GigaSpire family, Calix is enabling broadband service providers (BSPs) to take full advantage of the newly available 6 GHz band. That means higher throughput and lower latency, less interference, and better performance in dense environments. It also offers increased network efficiency and robust support for the next generation of bandwidth-intensive consumer and business applications. Powered by the Calix Experience Innovation Platform, these new Wi-Fi 6E systems can be leveraged for new deployments or seamlessly added to existing GigaSpire deployments to instantly upgrade that experience to address an ever-expanding set of subscriber use cases—including outdoor use. These new systems will extend the value of the Revenue EDGE platform so BSPs can simplify operations, excite subscribers, and grow the value of their business.

The new GigaSpire BLAST Wi-Fi 6E systems are a foundational component of the Revenue EDGE solution, which includes Calix Support Cloud, Calix Marketing Cloud, the CommandIQ mobile app, and Revenue EDGE Suites. They enable BSPs to deliver the interactive bandwidth-intensive applications and services subscribers want. Every system in the GigaSpire BLAST portfolio delivers carrier-class reliability and performance that ensures BSPs can provide their subscribers with an exceptional managed experience. These systems will be included in the expanded portfolio.

  • GigaSpire BLAST u6e premises systems are tri-band (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) premises systems that are designed to maximize the power of the newly available 6GHz band. The GigaSpire BLAST u6e can also operate as a mesh satellite. To ensure optimal placement and coverage, they can be wall mounted, ceiling mounted, and powered either traditionally or with an Ethernet cable. These systems offer BSPs the broadest set of options for residential and small business use cases that require ultimate performance and deployment flexibility.
  • GigaSpire BLAST u6me is a tri-band mesh satellite. Like other Calix mesh systems (e.g., the GigaSpire BLAST u4m), it can be used to extend coverage in larger premises and premises that feature signal-blocking construction materials. Unlike existing Calix mesh systems, however, the GigaSpire BLAST u6me provides dedicated connectivity to new Wi-Fi 6E-compatible devices. This enables BSPs to quickly and cost-effectively enable their subscribers to adopt cutting-edge technology and the latest and greatest devices without the requirement to replace existing Wi-Fi 6 systems.
  • GigaSpire BLAST u6he is an innovative tri-band system and mesh satellite that is hardened to withstand outdoor conditions including rain, snow, sleet, and temperatures of –4° Fahrenheit (–20° Celsius). Like the GigaSpire BLAST u6e, this system leverages the 6GHz spectrum to open up a new world of use cases as BSPs can bring high-bandwidth services outdoors to the barn, patio, pool, restaurant patio, campground and more. This also makes the BLAST u6he an integral part of the new Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution.
  • GigaSpire BLAST u8xe is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6E system that can operate as a gateway or a mesh satellite. Like the GigaSpire BLAST u6x, this new system will leverage an SFP module to provide BSPs with a single system deployment model for the subscriber premises that support everything from GPON, 10 Gig E (copper), XGS PON, and 10 Gig E (Active Ethernet).

“We’re excited to partner with Calix to take the next big step in delivering amazing Wi-Fi experiences to our residential and small business subscribers. The GigaSpire BLAST systems are enabling us to deploy and deliver the new services that our customers are adopting every day,” said Troy Mack, network operations manager at West Carolina Tel. “Wi-Fi 6E will unlock tremendous possibilities. The fact that we can simply add these new systems to our existing Revenue EDGE portfolio and existing deployments without missing a beat will ensure that we keep ahead of the competition. The fact that we can also offer our subscribers a Wi-Fi system that can withstand outdoor conditions is a huge step forward. This will allow us to deliver high-bandwidth services to every area of our customers’ properties, enabling Wi-Fi to the barn, backyard patio, and small businesses that require more powerful systems.”

Seite 1 von 2


Calix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calix Raises the Bar Again by Announcing The World’s First Carrier-Class Wi-Fi 6E GigaSpire BLAST Systems, Including Power Over Ethernet, Mesh, and Temperature-Hardened Systems Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced new carrier-class Wi-Fi 6E systems, including a hardened system …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:00 UhrCalix Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution Enables Broadband Service Providers to Quickly Capitalize on Massive Growth Opportunity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:30 UhrWith $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution Strategy That Will Enable Broadband Service Providers To Crush Consumer-Direct Competitors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21In Just One Year, MidSouth Fiber Achieves a 248% Increase in Mobile App Adoption, Growing the Value of Its Brand While Reducing Trouble Calls and Exciting Members
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Calix Wins New Culture Awards for Best Benefits, Best Compensation, and Happiest Employees Amid Rapid Team Expansion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Cumberland Connect Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud Integration With Mailchimp To Execute Seamless Omnichannel Marketing While Doubling Take Rates for New EDGE Suite Offerings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Calix to Post Third Quarter 2021 Stockholder Letter with Results on October 25th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Calix tritt dem Bundesverband Breitbandkommunikation e.V. (BREKO) bei, deren Mitglieder den Großteil der deutschen Glasfaserfestnetzwettbewerber (80%) repräsentieren.
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21CTC Telecom Goes All-in With Calix to Slash Call Volumes by 37 Percent and Truck Rolls by 34 Percent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Grow your Business Securely With Insights From Shark Tank Star and Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Robert Herjavec at Calix ConneXions 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten