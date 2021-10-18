Calix Raises the Bar Again by Announcing The World’s First Carrier-Class Wi-Fi 6E GigaSpire BLAST Systems, Including Power Over Ethernet, Mesh, and Temperature-Hardened Systems

Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced new carrier-class Wi-Fi 6E systems, including a hardened system that can withstand even severe outdoor conditions. These new systems mark a major milestone for Calix, its Revenue EDGE platform, and its customers. By incorporating cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6E technology into the GigaSpire family, Calix is enabling broadband service providers (BSPs) to take full advantage of the newly available 6 GHz band. That means higher throughput and lower latency, less interference, and better performance in dense environments. It also offers increased network efficiency and robust support for the next generation of bandwidth-intensive consumer and business applications. Powered by the Calix Experience Innovation Platform, these new Wi-Fi 6E systems can be leveraged for new deployments or seamlessly added to existing GigaSpire deployments to instantly upgrade that experience to address an ever-expanding set of subscriber use cases—including outdoor use. These new systems will extend the value of the Revenue EDGE platform so BSPs can simplify operations, excite subscribers, and grow the value of their business.

The new GigaSpire BLAST Wi-Fi 6E systems are a foundational component of the Revenue EDGE solution, which includes Calix Support Cloud, Calix Marketing Cloud, the CommandIQ mobile app, and Revenue EDGE Suites. They enable BSPs to deliver the interactive bandwidth-intensive applications and services subscribers want. Every system in the GigaSpire BLAST portfolio delivers carrier-class reliability and performance that ensures BSPs can provide their subscribers with an exceptional managed experience. These systems will be included in the expanded portfolio.

GigaSpire BLAST u6e premises systems are tri-band (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) premises systems that are designed to maximize the power of the newly available 6GHz band. The GigaSpire BLAST u6e can also operate as a mesh satellite. To ensure optimal placement and coverage, they can be wall mounted, ceiling mounted, and powered either traditionally or with an Ethernet cable. These systems offer BSPs the broadest set of options for residential and small business use cases that require ultimate performance and deployment flexibility.

GigaSpire BLAST u6me is a tri-band mesh satellite. Like other Calix mesh systems (e.g., the GigaSpire BLAST u4m), it can be used to extend coverage in larger premises and premises that feature signal-blocking construction materials. Unlike existing Calix mesh systems, however, the GigaSpire BLAST u6me provides dedicated connectivity to new Wi-Fi 6E-compatible devices. This enables BSPs to quickly and cost-effectively enable their subscribers to adopt cutting-edge technology and the latest and greatest devices without the requirement to replace existing Wi-Fi 6 systems.

GigaSpire BLAST u6he is an innovative tri-band system and mesh satellite that is hardened to withstand outdoor conditions including rain, snow, sleet, and temperatures of –4° Fahrenheit (–20° Celsius). Like the GigaSpire BLAST u6e, this system leverages the 6GHz spectrum to open up a new world of use cases as BSPs can bring high-bandwidth services outdoors to the barn, patio, pool, restaurant patio, campground and more. This also makes the BLAST u6he an integral part of the new Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution.

GigaSpire BLAST u8xe is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6E system that can operate as a gateway or a mesh satellite. Like the GigaSpire BLAST u6x, this new system will leverage an SFP module to provide BSPs with a single system deployment model for the subscriber premises that support everything from GPON, 10 Gig E (copper), XGS PON, and 10 Gig E (Active Ethernet).

“We’re excited to partner with Calix to take the next big step in delivering amazing Wi-Fi experiences to our residential and small business subscribers. The GigaSpire BLAST systems are enabling us to deploy and deliver the new services that our customers are adopting every day,” said Troy Mack, network operations manager at West Carolina Tel. “Wi-Fi 6E will unlock tremendous possibilities. The fact that we can simply add these new systems to our existing Revenue EDGE portfolio and existing deployments without missing a beat will ensure that we keep ahead of the competition. The fact that we can also offer our subscribers a Wi-Fi system that can withstand outdoor conditions is a huge step forward. This will allow us to deliver high-bandwidth services to every area of our customers’ properties, enabling Wi-Fi to the barn, backyard patio, and small businesses that require more powerful systems.”