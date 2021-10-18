checkAd

Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 19:15  |  15   |   |   

Apple today introduced HomePod mini in three bold new colors — yellow, orange, and blue — giving users more ways to express their personality and style in any space. At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini offers a great music-listening experience, the intelligence of Siri, and smart home capabilities, with privacy and security built in. Its seamless integration across Apple’s products and services make HomePod mini the ultimate smart speaker for anyone with an Apple device. HomePod mini will be available in these new colors, along with white and space gray, with color-matched details throughout, including the tinted touch surface, mesh fabric, volume icons, and woven power cable, starting in November for just $99.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005768/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Apple Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 135,15€
Hebel 14,86
Ask 0,94
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 155,02€
Hebel 14,18
Ask 0,79
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

HomePod mini is now available in three bold new colors: orange, yellow, and blue, in addition to white and space gray. (Photo: Business Wire)

HomePod mini is now available in three bold new colors: orange, yellow, and blue, in addition to white and space gray. (Photo: Business Wire)

“HomePod mini sounds incredible, and with access to more than 90 million songs in the global Apple Music catalog and deep integration with your Apple devices, it’s the must-have smart speaker for iPhone users,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With new vibrant colors, HomePod mini fits in even more places and delivers amazing sound, the power of Siri, and simple and secure smart home controls, all while protecting your privacy.”

Big Sound in a Compact Speaker

HomePod mini uses computational audio to provide a rich and detailed acoustic experience and deliver peak performance. To achieve big sound out of such a compact design, the Apple S5 chip runs advanced software to analyze the unique characteristics of the music. It also applies complex tuning models to optimize loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators, all in real time. HomePod mini’s full-range driver, premium neodymium magnet, and pair of force-cancelling passive radiators enable it to produce deep bass and crisp high frequencies.

An Apple-designed acoustic waveguide directs the flow of sound down and out the bottom of the speaker for an immersive 360-degree audio experience. This design not only preserves richness and clarity, but makes it easy to place HomePod mini anywhere in a room and enjoy amazing sound from every angle. When placed in multiple rooms, HomePod mini speakers allow users to play the same music throughout the house, all in perfect sync, or a different song in every room. Placing two HomePod mini speakers in the same room creates a stereo pair for an even more immersive experience when listening to music. A three-microphone array listens for “Hey Siri,” and a fourth inward-facing microphone helps cancel out sound coming from the speaker to improve Siri’s ability to hear voice requests when music is playing.

Seite 1 von 5
Apple Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Apple - unaufhaltsamer Aufstieg - wie lange noch?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors Apple today introduced HomePod mini in three bold new colors — yellow, orange, and blue — giving users more ways to express their personality and style in any space. At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini offers a great music-listening experience, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:15 UhrApple introduces the Apple Music Voice Plan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19:15 UhrIntroducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:33 UhrAktien New York Ausblick: Inflationssorgen trüben Kauflaune ein wenig
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07:20 UhrDu bist Börsenneuling? Das solltest du zu der Anzahl deiner Trades wissen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
15.10.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft APPLE INC auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
15.10.21Bitcoin, Coinbase, Microstrategy, Moderna, Virgin Galactic, Apple, Facebook, Alibaba - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
14.10.21Tech-Market Report: TecDAX und NASDAQ ziehen deutlich an; Nordex (NDX1) nach Zahlen flach, Aixtron (AIXA) und SAP gesucht
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
14.10.21Maydorns Meinung: Bitcoin, SAP, Apple, PVA TePla, Tesla, Varta, Lithium, SolarEdge, Encavis, Ørsted
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
14.10.21Aktienrückkäufe – sinnvoll oder teuer?
Guido vom Schemm | Kommentare
14.10.21Im Onlinehandel haben weiter Amazon, Otto und Zalando das Sagen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten