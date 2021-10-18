Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Names Shari Kruzinski to Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer

“Shari is a respected leader with more than 30 years’ experience in banking and at WSFS,” said Levenson. “Her expanded role will continue to keep Customers at the center of everything we do; it will ensure we continue to keep them as our core focus as WSFS grows and Customers’ needs evolve.” He added, “Shari’s new role is part of our thoughtful, deliberate, and continual executive management succession planning process.”

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced that Shari Kruzinski has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer (CCO) reporting to Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO. In her new role, she will lead the Bank’s Customer division including Customer Experience and enterprise-wide Customer initiatives. Kruzinski will continue to oversee the Bank’s retail offices, contact center, and retail operations, which all have significant Customer accountability.

In 2020, WSFS announced Peggy Eddens plans to retire at the end of 2021. Levenson said, “Peggy has been a staple at WSFS for more than 14 years; she has made a significant impact on our business and culture that is felt in every corner of the Company. We can’t thank her enough for her service to us, our Customers and our communities, and we wish her the best in retirement.”

Kruzinski started in 1989 at WSFS as a floating teller. As her career at WSFS progressed, her responsibilities expanded and she was promoted in April 2021 to EVP, Director of Retail Delivery, where she oversaw six banking regions, 89 banking offices, more than 700 Associates and a contact center. She was instrumental in developing and executing key retail banking initiatives during the pandemic, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of Associates, while also providing essential banking services to Customers. Kruzinski was integral in the integrations of First National Bank of Wyoming, Alliance Bank, Penn Liberty Bank, and Beneficial Bank into WSFS Bank and is one of the executives leading WSFS’ current combination with Bryn Mawr Trust.

A mother of four children, Kruzinski resides in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, with her husband and is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking. She serves as an executive leader on the Greater Philadelphia Board of Directors for the March of Dimes.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.1 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $26.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo (215) 253-5566 racevedo@wsfsbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82832bc0-7674-498a ...