Comcast Rolls Out New Dialing Procedure for Voice Customers

Starting July 16, 2022, consumers will be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing the three-digit abbreviated code 988. In order for 988 to work for all callers in every state, certain area codes that still permit seven-digit local dialing must transition to 10-digit dialing (or 1+10-digit in CA and parts of IL). The table below lists the 82 area codes, across 36 states, that must transition to 10-digit local dialing. The transition may also require customer-initiated updates to safety or security equipment, so please read to the end of this communication.

As of October 24, 2021, all consumers with numbers in the area codes below must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) or 1+10-digits (1+ area code + telephone number in CA and parts of IL) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven-digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. If you get this recording, you must hang up and dial again using the area code with the seven-digit telephone number.

State

Area Codes

State

Area Codes

Alabama

251

Minnesota

218, 952

Alaska

907

Mississippi

662

Arizona

480, 520, 928

Missouri

314, 417, 660, 816

Arkansas

501

Montana

406

California

209, 530, 562, 626, 650, 707, 925, 949, 951

Nevada

775

Colorado

719, 970

New Hampshire

603

Delaware

302

New Jersey

856, 908

