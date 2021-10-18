checkAd

HOT DOG ON A STICK BRINGS THE HEAT WITH NEW CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT STICKS AND STRAWBERRY MANGO LEMONADE WITH TAJIN

The new Limited-Time-Only Cheetos Flamin` Hot Sticks with Chipotle Aioli and Strawberry Mango Lemonade with Tajin add major kick to Hot Dog on a Stick’s famous menu

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Dog on a Stick, the iconic beach born brand, is bringing the heat with new Limited-Time-Only Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Sticks with Chipotle Aioli and Strawberry Mango Lemonade with Tajin. Any stick item on the menu (Original Turkey, Beef, Veggie, or Cheese) can be transformed into a Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Stick for just $.99 more. Paired with Strawberry Mango Lemonade with Tajin, it’s the hottest fall menu item around.

Hot Dog on a Stick partnered with Frito-Lay/PepsiCo to create Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Sticks. Playing up the brand’s famous Party Batter, which all stick items are dipped in, the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot topping adds not only spice, but crunch, to your favorite stick item. It’s a delightful and addictive disruption to HDOS’ popular line-up. The Strawberry Mango Lemonade is fresh and Hand-Stomped with Tajin seasoning playfully mixed throughout. It is available in original or frozen and is sweet, tart and a little bit of trouble. It retails for $.99 more than traditional Hot Dog on a Stick lemonade flavors. The LTO is available through January 16, 2022.

“Hot Dog on a Stick is known for Sticking a Smile on Your Face so it’s only natural we partner with a brand also known for a famous and sly grin,” said Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for FAT Brands, QSR Division, the parent company of Hot Dog on a Stick. “We share fans who are young, passionate and live and breathe our products. Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheetos is a match made in food heaven. Better move fast because like Chester, this menu mashup is going to go fast.”

“Cheetos is all about bringing the fun and mischief, and this partnership with Hot Dog on a Stick gives fans a brand new way to experience the same Flamin’ Hot taste they love,” said Jessica Spaulding, Senior Director of Marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “This new product offering is the perfect way to bring some heat to the fall, and we’re confident Hot Sticks will be a hit with our consumers.”

Marble Slab Creamery, Hot Dog on a Stick’s sister brand, also partnered with Frito-Lay/PepsiCo on the brand’s Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Ice Cream and Shake. The LTO has proven to be incredibly popular and garnered mass international media coverage and social media chatter.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 15 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,100 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has 60 locations in the U.S. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For franchising opportunities, visit www.hotdogonastickfranchise.com.

