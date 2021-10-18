Gartner Survey of Over 2,000 CIOs Reveals the Need for Enterprises to Embrace Business Composability in 2022

Business composability is the mindset, technologies, and set of operating capabilities that enable organizations to innovate and adapt quickly to changing business needs. It is built on applying the key principle of modularity to business assets to achieve the scale and pace required of business ambition.

Enterprises must embrace business composability to thrive through disruption in 2022 and beyond, according to Gartner, Inc.’s annual global survey of CIOs and technology executives .

“Business composability is an antidote to volatility,” said Monika Sinha, research vice president at Gartner. “Sixty-three percent of CIOs at organizations with high composability* reported superior business performance compared with peers or competitors in the past year. They are better able to pursue new value streams through technology, too.”

Gartner analysts presented the survey findings during Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Americas, which is taking place virtually through Thursday.

Investments in AI, Cloud and Security Technologies Support Business Composability

Artificial intelligence (AI) and distributed cloud are the two main technologies that a majority of high-composability enterprises have already deployed or plan on deploying in 2022. These technologies are a catalyst for business composability because they enable modular technology capabilities.

Cyber and information security is at the top of the list of planned investments for 2022, with 66% of all respondents expecting to increase associated investments in the next year. This is followed by business intelligence/data analytics (51%) and cloud platforms (48%).

“There is a continued need to invest in cybersecurity as the environment becomes more challenging. A high level of composability would help an enterprise recover faster and potentially even minimize the effects of a cybersecurity incident,” said Sinha.

High-Composability Enterprises Leverage IT Better

On average, high-composability enterprises expect greater increases in revenue and IT budget in 2022 than their moderate-or low-composability peers. In 2022, CIOs and technology executives at high-composability enterprises expect their revenue and IT budgets to grow, on average, by 7.7% and 4.2%, respectively, while low-composability enterprises only expect both to increase by 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively.