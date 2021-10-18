checkAd

NH Lottery and DraftKings Expand Retail Sports Betting in NH with New Dover Sportsbook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021   

Manchester-based DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo opening sister location in Dover; new sportsbook to be third retail sportsbook in NH

BOSTON and CONCORD, N.H., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Hampshire Lottery, DraftKings Inc.(Nasdaq: DKNG) and Filotimo Casino & Restaurant are teaming up again to expand retail sports betting in New Hampshire. Manchester-based Filotimo Casino & Restaurant, which houses DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo, today opened a sister retail sports betting establishment in Dover under the same name located at 887 Central Avenue in Rollinsford. The Filotimo property is shared between the city of Dover and the town of Rollinsford, with the building located in Rollinsford. DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo in Dover marks New Hampshire’s third retail sportsbook; DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook in Seabrook opened in August 2020 and DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo in Manchester opened in September 2020.

“Sports betting has been a success in New Hampshire since launching nearly two years ago and we are pleased to continue working with DraftKings and Filotimo Casino & Restaurant to expand sports betting opportunities for our players,” said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. “The new DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo in Dover will further cement New Hampshire as the premier sports betting destination in the northeast, and we know this location will continue to make a major positive impact on our ongoing efforts to maximize revenue for our schools here in New Hampshire.”

The DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo in Dover boasts multiple sports betting kiosks, 11 televisions within the sportsbook, and access to premium food and beverage, complete with a sports bar atmosphere customers love. In addition, the property offers charitable gaming, including games of chance and bingo, a bowling alley, and an arcade. Before expanding to sports betting, the owner of Filotimo Casino & Restaurant was best known for operating Manchester’s South Side Tavern, now the site of Manchester’s sportsbook. The new sportsbook is open weekends during football season from 10 AM to one half-hour following the conclusion of the last game, and weekdays from 11:30 AM to one half-hour following the conclusion of the last football game.

