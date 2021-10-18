Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Completion of Class C Unit Redemption Request

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc." or the "Company") (TSX:TRL), today announced that its subsidiary, Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), has completed the redemption of its …

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc." or the "Company") (TSX:TRL), today announced that its subsidiary, Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), has completed the redemption of its outstanding Class C Units. As previously announced, Trilogy LLC had requested that holders of Trilogy LLC's Class C Units consider exercising their contractual right to redeem such Class C Units for TIP Inc. common shares ("Common Shares"). Pursuant to the terms of the Trilogy LLC operating agreement, Class C Unit holders were entitled to receive one Common Share for each Trilogy LLC Class C Unit tendered for redemption.

After giving effect to voluntary redemptions, fewer than 1,966,745 Class C Units were outstanding. The terms of the Trilogy LLC operating agreement required that Trilogy LLC redeem the remaining Class C Units for an equivalent number of Common Shares. As a result of the redemption and giving effect to two Class C Unit holders who were not eligible under applicable securities laws to receive Common Shares and were paid in cash, an aggregate of 86,461,484 Common Shares are now issued and outstanding.