Nexstar Media Inc. Promotes Tim Sanders to Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcast and Digital Operations in Terre Haute, Indiana

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Tim Sanders has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Terre Haute, Indiana (DMA #156), overseeing WTWO-TV (NBC), mywabashvalley.com, and their related mobile applications and social media channels. Mr. Sanders will also oversee the Company’s operational agreements with Mission Broadcasting, Inc., providing services to WAWV-TV (ABC) in Terre Haute. He will assume his new responsibilities immediately and report to Traci Wilkinson, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Media Inc.’s broadcasting division.

Mr. Sanders has spent the past 17 years at WTWO-TV and WAWV-TV in positions of increasing responsibility, rising through the ranks to become Vice President and General Manager. Since 2015, Mr. Sanders has served in sales management for WTWO/WAWV, overseeing all aspects of the stations’ long-term sales strategy and the day-to-day operations of the sales organization. During his tenure, Mr. Sanders and his sales team delivered consistent increases in linear and digital advertising revenues by attracting new business, developing a variety of innovative solutions for clients, and increasing market share. He’s also helped spearhead the creation and development of new local programming for WTWO-TV, including the launch this summer of “Valley AG,” which focuses on agriculture issues in the Wabash Valley and their effect on the community.

Mr. Sanders began his tenure at WTWO/WAWV in 2005, as an Account Executive in the sales department where he generated significant increases in new business advertising and set sales records. From 2008 to 2015, Mr. Sanders served as Promotions Director for the stations, deepening relationships with community groups and launching a brand awareness campaign that resulted in WTWO-TV being named “Station of the Year” twice by the Indiana Broadcasters Association.

“Tim is an accomplished sales and marketing executive who knows the operations of WTWO-TV and WAWV-TV intimately, having spent the bulk of his broadcasting career at the stations,” said Ms. Wilkinson. “He is a proven leader who is committed to the Terre Haute community, as well as his team at the stations. He’s driven increases in sales, ratings, and profitability at WTWO/WAWV, helped expand local programming, and deepened the connection between the stations and the community through outstanding service. Tim is the ideal executive to oversee WTWO-TV, mywabashvalley.com, and our relationship with Mission Broadcasting’s WAWV-TV and we look forward to working with him further in this new role.”