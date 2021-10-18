checkAd

Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today declared a $0.45 per share quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend will be paid on December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2021.

According to Howard Coker, Sonoco president and chief executive officer, this is the 386th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Sonoco has one of the longest records of paying dividends to shareholders in the packaging sector, and the Company has raised dividends for 38 consecutive years. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on October 15, 2021, the Company’s dividend provides a 2.90 percent yield, which is nearly double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 19,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Roger Schrum
+843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com




