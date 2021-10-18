

TASS relies on action press



- Russia's central state news agency is now broadcasting videos for national and international media customers via action press



Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, October 18, 2021 - The first video database launched by the head of action press international GmbH (Hamburg), Ulli Michel, in July 2021, which online and TV customers can access around the clock, is now reporting from the Kremlin. Russia's central state news agency TASS (Moscow) supplies action press daily with the latest films about President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government and other important events in Russia.