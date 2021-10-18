action press AG TASS relies on action press
As recently as September 2021, action press AG (Frankfurt) announced the complete acquisition of ddp media GmbH (Hamburg), making it one of the largest stock photo agencies in the world with an image database of nearly 150 million digital assets.
"We are continuing our growth with further acquisitions," said Prof. Moritz Hunzinger, CEO of action press AG.
