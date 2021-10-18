DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug FYB207 for the Asia Pacific Region 18-Oct-2021 / 20:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug FYB207 for the Asia Pacific Region

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd ("SCG") today announced that they have entered into a collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of Formycon's proprietary COVID-19 drug FYB207. Under the terms of the agreement, SCG, a biotechnology company established and headquartered in Singapore with a strong footprint and scientific network in Singapore, China and Germany, has access to Formycon's ACE2 fusion protein technology and has acquired an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize FYB207 in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region (except Japan). Formycon is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and sales-related milestone payments of up to € 63.5 million as well as royalties on net sales in the low double-digit percentage range. The APAC region is home to about 60% of the world's population and is the world's second largest healthcare market.

About Formycon:

Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of a COVID-19 drug FYB207.