checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug FYB207 for the Asia Pacific Region

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.10.2021, 20:58  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous
Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug FYB207 for the Asia Pacific Region

18-Oct-2021 / 20:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Ad Hoc Announcement // October 18, 2021

Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug FYB207 for the Asia Pacific Region

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd ("SCG") today announced that they have entered into a collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of Formycon's proprietary COVID-19 drug FYB207. Under the terms of the agreement, SCG, a biotechnology company established and headquartered in Singapore with a strong footprint and scientific network in Singapore, China and Germany, has access to Formycon's ACE2 fusion protein technology and has acquired an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize FYB207 in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region (except Japan). Formycon is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and sales-related milestone payments of up to € 63.5 million as well as royalties on net sales in the low double-digit percentage range. The APAC region is home to about 60% of the world's population and is the world's second largest healthcare market.

About Formycon:
Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of a COVID-19 drug FYB207.

Seite 1 von 3
Formycon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug FYB207 for the Asia Pacific Region DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug FYB207 for the Asia Pacific Region 18-Oct-2021 / 20:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: Pinakin Patel, CEO von AES (49 % im Besitz von PowerTap), tritt dem ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy schließt Kauf von Flächen in Wyoming erfolgreich ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall SE hebt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose erneut deutlich an
DGAP-News: Umsatz von paragon Automotive wächst um fast ein Drittel
DGAP-News: Abivax veröffentlicht hervorragende Daten zur Langzeitwirksamkeit von ABX464 in einer ...
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Benedikt becomes new CFO at Meyer Burger
DGAP-News: Enapter wins HRH Prince William's Earthshot Prize with game-changing green hydrogen generating ...
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Benedikt wird neue CFO bei Meyer Burger
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Withdrawal or Resolution 4 for the 2021 AGM
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:58 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Formycon schließt Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 mit SCG Cell Therapy für asiatisch-pazifische Region ab
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15:40 UhrSöllners Hot Stock Report: "Überraschung" JinkoSolar, Plug Power, Bitcoin, Amazon, Valneva, BioNTech, Tesla, VW, Varta, SDI
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
12:28 UhrSöllners HSR: "Überraschung" Jinko, Plug, Bitcoin, Amazon, Valneva, BioNTech, Tesla, VW, Varta, SDI
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
04.10.21Formycon: FDA hebt den Daumen – jetzt gilt es!
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Söllners HSR: Merck, BioNTech, Bitcoin, Tesla, BMW, VW, Samsung SDI, NovaVax
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
02.10.21Formycon: FDA will FYB201-Zulassung prüfen
4investors | Kommentare
01.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon and Bioeq announce File Acceptance for FYB201, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis(R) (ranibizumab) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
01.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen Biosimilar-Kandidaten für Lucentis(R) (Ranibizumab), durch die US-amerikanische Zulassungsbehörde (FDA) bekannt
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
30.09.21Formycon Aktie: Starke Unterstützung - aber noch fehlt hier etwas
4investors | Kommentare
27.09.21DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten