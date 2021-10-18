checkAd

Pediatric Lyme Disease—‘An Epidemic Within a Pandemic!’—to be Focus of Free Webinar Hosted by Quidel Corporation Oct. 21

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 21:11  |  26   |   |   

Among the many health challenges facing children is the very real threat of contracting Lyme disease as nearly 30% of the estimated 476,000 people in the U.S. each year who are diagnosed and treated for this disease are ages 0-19. In response to this troubling fact, an important webinar focused on how Lyme disease affects the pediatric population will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The free webinar—titled Pediatric Lyme Disease: “An Epidemic Within a Pandemic!”—is part of an ongoing series hosted by Quidel, the California-based diagnostic health care manufacturer known for successfully developing rapid diagnostic health solutions. The program is being held in collaboration with the Global Lyme Alliance. Registration is now available at http://education.quidel.com/frontmatter/2591/1/Ped-Lyme.

Conducting the webinar will be Robert A. Dracker, M.D., medical director at Summerwood Pediatrics and Infusacare Medical Services in Liverpool, New York. Dr. Dracker currently serves as chair of the heart, lung and cancer committee for the Medical Society of New York State and is a board member of the Office of Professional Conduct for the New York State Department of Health. Since 2014 he has been a member of the Pediatric Advisory Committee of the FDA and served as chairman of the committee from 2018-2019.

The Oct. 21 webinar will discuss how Lyme disease presents in children (often flu-like symptoms including fever, chills, malaise and headache), how it progresses and tick-exposure management. Also discussed will be how to test for Lyme disease, including the innovative Sofia 2 Lyme FIA test. This revolutionary test provides the patient and physician with indicative results within 15 minutes, as opposed to days, which has historically been the norm (and during which time organisms can spread and become systemic). It can be performed in the privacy of a doctor’s office or local clinic, and it is the only test that can get results from a simple finger prick of blood.

“Children, for the most part, are more engaged on a regular basis than are adults in outside activities, which is why being on guard and testing for Lyme disease is so important,” said Dr. Dracker. “If left untreated, the bacteria that cause Lyme disease can attack many systems of a child’s body, including the skin, heart, nerves and joints. While each child is different, to a tick they are all the same and are all just waiting to be bitten. Parents need to be vigilant, and physicians need to be attuned so children can enjoy the wonderment of being a child while remaining safe and smart.”

Among those expected to attend the webinar are pediatricians, representatives of physician office laboratories, urgent care centers, and any other allied health professionals or health care researchers interested in hearing the latest regarding the prevalence of Lyme disease in children. The free, Oct. 21, webinar will take place from noon to 1 p.m. (EDT). To register, visit http://education.quidel.com/frontmatter/2591/1/Ped-Lyme.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names, Sofia, Solana, Lyra, Triage and QuickVue, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

Quidel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pediatric Lyme Disease—‘An Epidemic Within a Pandemic!’—to be Focus of Free Webinar Hosted by Quidel Corporation Oct. 21 Among the many health challenges facing children is the very real threat of contracting Lyme disease as nearly 30% of the estimated 476,000 people in the U.S. each year who are diagnosed and treated for this disease are ages 0-19. In response to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten