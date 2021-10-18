ADM Tronics Receives First Place in the Category of Electronics at the 2021 Go Global Awards

This year’s awards were presented by the Go Global Judging Panel consisting of dignitaries from eleven countries around the world including the United States.

Northvale, NJ, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB - ADMT) was announced as First Place winner in the category of Electronics at the International Trade Council's Annual Go Global Awards Ceremony October 14, 2021.

ADMT provides contract design, engineering, regulatory and manufacturing services for precision electronics with a particular expertise in electronic medical devices for therapeutics and diagnostics at its FDA-Registered medical device facility in Northvale, New Jersey USA.

Receiving the award, Andre DiMino, President of ADMT, stated, “Thanks to the judges for the honor of selecting our company for the first-place award for electronics. We are dedicated to developing and manufacturing our own proprietary medical devices and our customers’ electronic technologies, especially electronic medical devices. Our team of dedicated employees strive to do our best to produce quality electronic technologies for all our customers and appreciate being recognized with this important award.”

“Winning an Award is no small feat. We received a total of 6,416 entries, coming from organizations in 178 countries. The breadth of award nominations was truly amazing,” said Kristal Parcon, head of the Awards Committee. “We are humbled by organizations such as ADM Tronics who, in the face of a global pandemic, have displayed leadership, resilience and innovation, while embracing change and supporting their employees and communities in a way never seen before.”

About the Awards

Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council’s Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review and selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening and ranking phase. Only the top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move to the live judging event, where they make live presentations before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross reviews the finalist presentations and final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.