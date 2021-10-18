checkAd

ADM Tronics Receives First Place in the Category of Electronics at the 2021 Go Global Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 21:26  |  62   |   |   

Northvale, NJ, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB - ADMT) was announced as First Place winner in the category of Electronics at the International Trade Council's Annual Go Global Awards Ceremony October 14, 2021.

This year’s awards were presented by the Go Global Judging Panel consisting of dignitaries from eleven countries around the world including the United States.

ADMT provides contract design, engineering, regulatory and manufacturing services for precision electronics with a particular expertise in electronic medical devices for therapeutics and diagnostics at its FDA-Registered medical device facility in Northvale, New Jersey USA.

Receiving the award, Andre DiMino, President of ADMT, stated, “Thanks to the judges for the honor of selecting our company for the first-place award for electronics.  We are dedicated to developing and manufacturing our own proprietary medical devices and our customers’ electronic technologies, especially electronic medical devices.  Our team of dedicated employees strive to do our best to produce quality electronic technologies for all our customers and appreciate being recognized with this important award.”

“Winning an Award is no small feat. We received a total of 6,416 entries, coming from organizations in 178 countries. The breadth of award nominations was truly amazing,” said Kristal Parcon, head of the Awards Committee.  “We are humbled by organizations such as ADM Tronics who, in the face of a global pandemic, have displayed leadership, resilience and innovation, while embracing change and supporting their employees and communities in a way never seen before.”

About the Awards

Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council’s Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review and selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening and ranking phase. Only the top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move to the live judging event, where they make live presentations before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross reviews the finalist presentations and final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADM Tronics Receives First Place in the Category of Electronics at the 2021 Go Global Awards Northvale, NJ, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB - ADMT) was announced as First Place winner in the category of Electronics at the International Trade Council's Annual Go Global Awards Ceremony …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...