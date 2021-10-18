checkAd

FIRST HYDROGEN TO BUILD TWO HYDROGEN-FUEL-CELL POWERED LIGHT COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATOR VANS

18.10.2021
First Hydrogen Corp.
Vancouver, B.C., October 18, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia - First Hydrogen Corp. ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC: PURXF) (FSE:FIT) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the initial design of its light commercial demonstrator vehicle for the UK market, together with AVL Powertrain Limited ("AVL") and Ballard Power Systems Inc ("Ballard"). The Company under the agreements with AVL and Ballard, announced in its press release of June 11, 2021 has started the development and build of two hydrogen fuel cell powered light commercial demonstrator vans at the AVL facilities in the United Kingdom for delivery in Q3 2022. These Vans will use the MAN eTGE as a donor vehicle and be equipped with the latest generation Ballard FCgen(R)-LCS fuel cell, giving the vehicles a range more than 500 kilometres.

These vehicles will allow First Hydrogen to demonstrate to prospective customers the capabilities of a zero-emissions hydrogen van, including combined range and payload, towing and speed of refuelling, and to gather detailed specifications from customers and secure orders going forward for its bespoke design for the UK, EU and North American markets.

The Company recently changed its name to First Hydrogen to better reflect the business of the company. Hydrogen is a clean energy fuel, hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicle are more efficient than internal combustion engine, are carbon-free and safer than hydrocarbon fuels.

About First Hydrogen Corp.
First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver based company focused on zero-emission vehicles and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The company is designing and developing a hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicle under two agreements with AVL Powertrain UK Ltd. and Ballard Power Systems Inc. having a range of 500+ kilometres. First Hydrogen will also offer fuel-cell-powered supercritical CO2 extraction systems that will allow users to operate the systems in remote locations where there are no electrical power grids available, or the electrical power is unstable. This already developed supercritical CO2 extraction system is fully operational and can be monitored and supported remotely by the company's in-house fully integrated software operating system.

