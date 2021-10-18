checkAd

The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Cerrado Gold and Element 29 Resources on Latest Company News

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman of Cerrado Gold and Richard Osmond, Chairman and Interim CEO of Element 29 Resources discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Cerrado Gold (TSXV:CERT) (OTCQX:CRDOF) announces record Q3 results from its Minera Don Nicolás mine

Cerrado Gold Inc. has released its third-quarter production results from the Minera Don Nicolás mine in Argentina. Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Mark Brennan of Cerrado Gold and to read more about the Q3 results, click here.

Element 29 (TSXV:ECU) (OTCQB:EMTRF) shares initial drilling results from its Elida Copper Project

Element 29 Resources has shared results from the first two drill holes of a six-hole drilling program at its Elida Copper Project. Richard Osmond, Chairman and Interim CEO sat down with The Market Herald's Caroline Egan to discuss the results and the implications for the Elida project.

For the full interview with Richard Osmond of Element 29 and to learn more about the drilling results, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Contact Information:
The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668594/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald- ...

Disclaimer

