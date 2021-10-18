ICE Mortgage Technology Announces Experience 2022 Registration is Open

ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that registration is now open for its tenth annual user conference, Experience 2022. The conference will be held March 13 - 16, 2022 at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s conference marks the first in-person event since 2019 inviting attendees to once again participate in general sessions, hands-on training, breakout sessions and networking.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing together our industry’s connected community once again,” said Joe Tyrrell, President, ICE Mortgage Technology. “Our goal remains to host an impactful event that showcases digital innovation across the industry, shares our technology roadmap, offers best practices, as well as creating networking opportunities so attendees can maximize their time together.”