ICE Mortgage Technology Announces Experience 2022 Registration is Open

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that registration is now open for its tenth annual user conference, Experience 2022. The conference will be held March 13 - 16, 2022 at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s conference marks the first in-person event since 2019 inviting attendees to once again participate in general sessions, hands-on training, breakout sessions and networking.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing together our industry’s connected community once again,” said Joe Tyrrell, President, ICE Mortgage Technology. “Our goal remains to host an impactful event that showcases digital innovation across the industry, shares our technology roadmap, offers best practices, as well as creating networking opportunities so attendees can maximize their time together.”

With an expected audience of more than 3,000 mortgage and technology leaders and industry professionals this exclusive event gives attendees insight into current and future trends from thought leaders, skills to maximize investments in digital mortgage solutions, and the latest information about digital trends, automation, data, borrower engagement and compliance.

The event will include seven conference tracks, more than 35 interactive breakout sessions and 12 hands-on training sessions hosted by ICE Mortgage Technology experts and industry leaders.

Conference tracks include:

The Custom Borrower Experience

Attracting and converting more applications to closed loans
 Providing unique and engaging experiences for your customers is key to creating relationships that lead to referrals and repeat business. Moreover, in an increasingly purchase driven market, it’s more important than ever to enable your sales team to meet your customers where they are. This series will provide tips and strategies to help your sales teams effectively engage with current and prospective customers to maximize sales productivity and borrower satisfaction.

Automating Origination and Acquisition

Improving margins through automation
 With a predicted change in market dynamics in 2022, it’s more important than ever for lenders and investors to re-examine and optimize their current workflows. Learn how to identify and automate labor intensive tasks and leverage artificial intelligence to boost productivity, improve loan quality, and reduce time to close. This series provides best practices to help you build a culture of automation within your organization and maximize your utilization of automation within Encompass and AIQ.

