AAR signs contract with flydubai for continuing Boeing 737NG PBH Component Support

Wood Dale, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, announced today that it signed an agreement with flydubai to renew its power-by-the-hour (PBH) component pool and repair support for the airline´s Next-Generation (NG) Boeing 737 fleet.

The new five-year contract builds on a partnership that started in 2016 to provide comprehensive rotable component support for flydubai’s 737NG fleet. This renewal demonstrates flydubai’s trust in AAR and its recognition of the value AAR’s supply chain services bring to the Middle East’s fastest growing airline.

“AAR has been a key partner and we would like to thank them for the support they have provided to our fleet over a number of years,” said Mick Hills, flydubai Senior Vice President, Engineering and Maintenance. “We look forward to working with them on this key component of our Engineering and Maintenance Programme.”

“We are excited to continue supporting flydubai and we look forward to growing our partnership as it continues to expand its service in the years ahead,” said Nicholas Gross, AAR Senior Vice President Integrated Solutions. “AAR is proud to partner with flydubai as it pursues its mission to open up opportunities for travel, tourism and trade.”

To learn more about AAR´s Integrated Solutions, please visit https://www.aarcorp.com/integrated-solutions/commercial-solutions/.

About AAR
 AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

 

About flydubai

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 90 destinations served by a fleet of 54 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network.

