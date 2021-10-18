Radionetics Oncology Emerges from Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a Platform and Deep Pipeline of Nonpeptide Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Drug Candidates for Precision Oncology

Co-founded by Crinetics, 5AM Ventures and Frazier Healthcare Partners, the New Company Launches with $30M in Initial Financing Provided by 5AM and Frazier

Radionetics and Crinetics to Collaborate on Multiple Additional targets

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel nonpeptide therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, together with 5AM Ventures and Frazier Healthcare Partners, today announced the formation of an independently operated new company, Radionetics Oncology. Radionetics aims to develop a deep pipeline of novel, targeted, nonpeptide radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of a broad range of oncology indications.

Radionetics’ pipeline is based on a broadly enabling platform and intellectual property that will leverage more than a decade of discovery experience within Crinetics. The platform uses nonpeptides as targeting agents designed to deliver therapeutically active radiopharmaceuticals to tumors expressing unique peptide receptors. Radionetics’ initial drug development efforts will center on advancing a collection of 10 potent nonpeptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical candidates and leads, discovered at Crinetics, into clinical imaging and efficacy studies. Radionetics will work independently and with Crinetics to identify additional novel radiopharmaceutical targets and drug candidates for a range of cancer indications.

David Allison, Ph.D., a partner at 5AM Ventures and member of the Radionetics board of directors commented, “Radiopharmaceuticals have emerged as an important class of oncology therapeutics demonstrating survival benefits for patients in multiple tumor settings including prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. We are launching Radionetics with what we believe to be a promising pipeline to expand the utility of radiopharmaceuticals to novel targets. We look forward to building on Crinetics’ world-class expertise in discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting peptide receptors for the benefit of cancer patients.”