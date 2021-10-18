checkAd

Radionetics Oncology Emerges from Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a Platform and Deep Pipeline of Nonpeptide Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Drug Candidates for Precision Oncology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 22:00  |  30   |   |   

Co-founded by Crinetics, 5AM Ventures and Frazier Healthcare Partners, the New Company Launches with $30M in Initial Financing Provided by 5AM and Frazier

Pipeline is Built from Crinetics’ Core Nonpeptide Platform and Includes Drug Candidates and Leads Against 10 Oncology Targets

Radionetics and Crinetics to Collaborate on Multiple Additional targets

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel nonpeptide therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, together with 5AM Ventures and Frazier Healthcare Partners, today announced the formation of an independently operated new company, Radionetics Oncology. Radionetics aims to develop a deep pipeline of novel, targeted, nonpeptide radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of a broad range of oncology indications.

Radionetics’ pipeline is based on a broadly enabling platform and intellectual property that will leverage more than a decade of discovery experience within Crinetics. The platform uses nonpeptides as targeting agents designed to deliver therapeutically active radiopharmaceuticals to tumors expressing unique peptide receptors. Radionetics’ initial drug development efforts will center on advancing a collection of 10 potent nonpeptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical candidates and leads, discovered at Crinetics, into clinical imaging and efficacy studies. Radionetics will work independently and with Crinetics to identify additional novel radiopharmaceutical targets and drug candidates for a range of cancer indications.

David Allison, Ph.D., a partner at 5AM Ventures and member of the Radionetics board of directors commented, “Radiopharmaceuticals have emerged as an important class of oncology therapeutics demonstrating survival benefits for patients in multiple tumor settings including prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. We are launching Radionetics with what we believe to be a promising pipeline to expand the utility of radiopharmaceuticals to novel targets. We look forward to building on Crinetics’ world-class expertise in discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting peptide receptors for the benefit of cancer patients.”

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radionetics Oncology Emerges from Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a Platform and Deep Pipeline of Nonpeptide Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Drug Candidates for Precision Oncology Co-founded by Crinetics, 5AM Ventures and Frazier Healthcare Partners, the New Company Launches with $30M in Initial Financing Provided by 5AM and Frazier Pipeline is Built from Crinetics’ Core Nonpeptide Platform and Includes Drug Candidates and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...