checkAd

Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Highlight Data at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 22:01  |  39   |   |   

Oral Presentation of Clinical Data for TIL in Combination with Pembrolizumab
in Immune-Checkpoint Inhibitor Naïve Patients with Advanced Cancers

Poster for TIL Therapy in Advanced, Immune Checkpoint
Inhibitor-Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, will host a webcast and conference call on Saturday, November 13, at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss SITC clinical data updates for Iovance tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapy in relapsed, refractory lung cancer as well as Iovance TIL in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancers.

Iovance senior leadership will be joined by key opinion leaders and principal investigators in Iovance clinical studies.

The conference call dial-in numbers are 1-844-646-4465 (domestic) or 1-615-247-0257 (international) and the access code is 3263399. The live webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.iovance.com. The archived webcast will be available for one year following the event.

Posters and Presentations at SITC Annual Meeting (November 12-14, 2021)

Title: Phase 2 efficacy and safety of autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapy in combination with pembrolizumab in immune checkpoint inhibitor-naïve patients with advanced cancers
Authors: D O’Malley, et al.
Presentation Type: Oral Presentation
Date and Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET
Abstract ID: 492

Title: First phase 2 results of autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL; LN-145) monotherapy in patients with advanced, immune checkpoint inhibitor-treated, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Authors: A Schoenfeld, et al.
Presentation Type: Poster (available beginning on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7 a.m. ET)
Abstract ID: 458

Title: Successful generation of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) product from renal cell carcinoma (RCC) tumors for adoptive cell therapy
Authors: B Halbert, et al.
Presentation Type: Poster (available beginning on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7 a.m. ET)
Abstract ID: 176

Title: Expansion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) using static bag for the clinical manufacturing rapid expansion protocol (REP) process
Authors: K Onimus, et al.
Presentation Type: Poster (available beginning on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7 a.m. ET)
Abstract ID: 101

About Iovance

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Highlight Data at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting Oral Presentation of Clinical Data for TIL in Combination with Pembrolizumabin Immune-Checkpoint Inhibitor Naïve Patients with Advanced Cancers Poster for TIL Therapy in Advanced, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...