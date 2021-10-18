Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Highlight Data at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Oral Presentation of Clinical Data for TIL in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Immune-Checkpoint Inhibitor Naïve Patients with Advanced Cancers

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, will host a webcast and conference call on Saturday, November 13, at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss SITC clinical data updates for Iovance tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapy in relapsed, refractory lung cancer as well as Iovance TIL in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancers.

Iovance senior leadership will be joined by key opinion leaders and principal investigators in Iovance clinical studies.

The conference call dial-in numbers are 1-844-646-4465 (domestic) or 1-615-247-0257 (international) and the access code is 3263399. The live webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.iovance.com. The archived webcast will be available for one year following the event.

Posters and Presentations at SITC Annual Meeting (November 12-14, 2021)

Title: Phase 2 efficacy and safety of autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapy in combination with pembrolizumab in immune checkpoint inhibitor-naïve patients with advanced cancers

Authors: D O’Malley, et al.

Presentation Type: Oral Presentation

Date and Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET

Abstract ID: 492



Title: First phase 2 results of autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL; LN-145) monotherapy in patients with advanced, immune checkpoint inhibitor-treated, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Authors: A Schoenfeld, et al.

Presentation Type: Poster (available beginning on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7 a.m. ET)

Abstract ID: 458



Title: Successful generation of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) product from renal cell carcinoma (RCC) tumors for adoptive cell therapy

Authors: B Halbert, et al.

Presentation Type: Poster (available beginning on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7 a.m. ET)

Abstract ID: 176



Title: Expansion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) using static bag for the clinical manufacturing rapid expansion protocol (REP) process

Authors: K Onimus, et al.

Presentation Type: Poster (available beginning on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7 a.m. ET)

Abstract ID: 101

About Iovance