Inventiva announces the presentation of five scientific abstracts at the AASLD The Liver Meeting 2021

  • Four poster presentations add to the evidence of the beneficial effects of lanifibranor therapy on key components of NASH, following further sub-analyses of Inventiva’s NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial results
  • The fifth poster presentation demonstrates that lanifibranor improves NASH, fibrosis and diastolic dysfunction in a hamster model of diet-induced NASH and diastolic dysfunction

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), October 18, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that five scientific abstracts have been selected for poster presentations during the upcoming The Liver Meeting 2021, organized by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) on November 12-15, 2021.

The first abstract focuses on the improvement of insulin resistance and the reversal to normoglycemia in patients with non-cirrhotic NASH and prediabetes treated with lanifibranor. Prediabetes, defined by fasting glucose levels, is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Based on Inventiva’s NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in NASH, the authors show that markers of glucose metabolism improved in patients with non-cirrhotic NASH and prediabetes during treatment with lanifibranor.

The second abstract demonstrates the beneficial effect of lanifibranor on the reduction of hepatic steatosis and shows a correlation with markers of lipid and glucose metabolism. The authors explain that, during the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial, lanifibranor therapy induced a decrease of steatosis, as measured by the Controlled Attenuation Parameter (CAP, Fibroscan) method, consistent with the decrease of steatosis observed with histological grading.

The third abstract highlights the correlation between NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement following lanifibranor treatment. The results from the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial show that, following treatment at both doses of lanifibranor (800mg/daily and 1200mg/daily), NASH resolution responders were significantly more likely to also be fibrosis improvers. Such correlation was also observed between ballooning improvement and fibrosis improvement.

