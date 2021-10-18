ON24 to Unveil the Next Generation of Engagement for Customers to Succeed in the Digital Era
ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced it will host a customer event to introduce the latest technologies, ON24 Platform innovations, and product roadmap for companies to advance digital engagement. The ON24 Experience: Innovation in the Age of Engagement will showcase the next generation of engagement with ON24 Webcast Elite, a new video-centric virtual event product, and more ways to turn engagement into first-person insights that drive sales and marketing.
“Digital engagement is now at the center of every customer experience and transforming how organizations drive measurable revenue and growth,” said Jayesh Sahasi, executive vice president of products and CTO at ON24. “We are delivering innovations for companies of all sizes to make each audience experience as engaging as the last and capture the insights sales and marketing teams need to move buyers forward.”
The product launch and roadmap event is expected to bring together marketing leaders from hundreds of companies across many industries. Attendees will get a first-hand look at all the current and future innovations ON24 is delivering for companies to maximize audience engagement in the digital era, including:
- Next-Generation Engagement During Webinars – new features and capabilities in ON24 Webcast Elite enable sales and marketing to create more engagement opportunities within every experience no matter the format, including hybrid events, and bring audiences and presenters closer than ever before.
- New and Enhanced Digital Experiences – an expanded ON24 platform gives customers greater choice and flexibility to deliver the interactive experiences audiences crave, including a new video-centric virtual event solution and the ability to create live and on-demand experiences in ON24 Engagement Hub.
- More Engagement-Led, Data-Driven Insights – with an advanced AI engine and sophisticated analytics, organizations can turn engagement across every ON24 experience into actionable insights that unlock personalization and surface real-time buying intent for each prospect and customer. Sales and marketing teams can then integrate and use these first-person insights with their third-party applications using ON24 Connect.
The ON24 Experience: Innovation in the Age of Engagement takes place on October 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. PT, and is open to all audiences. Learn more and register at https://www.on24.com/the-on24-experience-innovation-in-the-age-of-enga ....
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare