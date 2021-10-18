checkAd

Vivid Seats and Horizon Acquisition Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, and Horizon Acquisition Corporation (“Horizon”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today the completion of their business combination (the “Business Combination”). The Business Combination was approved by a majority of Horizon stockholders at a special meeting held on October 14, 2021. Horizon has merged with and into Vivid Seats, with Vivid Seats as the surviving corporation. Beginning on October 19, 2021, Vivid Seats’ common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbol “SEAT” and “SEATW”, respectively.

“Today marks a major milestone for our company, our employees and our shareholders,” said Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats. “Now as a public company, we remain focused on continuing to deliver exceptional value to our loyal customers and drive growth as we strive to be the leading online ticketing marketplace.”

Vivid Seats brings to NASDAQ a streamlined and high-growth business with a successful and scalable marketplace serving the concert, sports and theater markets. The Company’s marketplace supports over 12 million customers and 3,400 sellers transacting across more than 200,000 listed events.

Todd L. Boehly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Acquisition Corporation, commented, “We are excited to see this merger successfully realized and congratulate Vivid Seats on this milestone. We look forward to collaborating with Vivid Seats as they continue to build their growing and highly profitable marketplace backed by an impressive technology platform and extraordinary customer base.”

About Vivid Seats
Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live”, the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Company for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling at 866-848-8499.

