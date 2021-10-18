checkAd

Entasis Therapeutics announces positive topline results for sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) from Phase 3 ATTACK trial

  • SUL-DUR first to achieve statistical non-inferiority in 28-day all-cause mortality in carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter (CRAB) patients
  • Statistically significant difference in clinical cure at Test of Cure vs. colistin
  • Favorable safety profile with statistically significant reduction in nephrotoxicity
  • Targeting NDA submission in mid-2022
  • Management to host a conference call on October 19, 2021, at 8:00am ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced topline results from its ATTACK trial―a global Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SUL-DUR versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii. SUL-DUR met the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality in patients with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections (CRABC m-MITT* population in Part A of the study), demonstrating statistical non-inferiority versus colistin. Mortality analyses favored SUL-DUR versus colistin in CRABC m-MITT and all study populations included in the topline results.   At Test of Cure, there was a statistically significant difference in clinical response favoring SUL-DUR over colistin. SUL-DUR met the primary safety objective of the study achieving statistically significant reduction in nephrotoxicity.

“ATTACK was a landmark clinical trial, the first to successfully evaluate an investigational agent targeting a specific drug-resistant Gram-negative pathogen. SUL-DUR is the first investigational drug to demonstrate efficacy in a 28-day all-cause mortality trial focused on carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter, an “Urgent” threat as designated by the CDC,” said Manos Perros, Chief Executive Officer at Entasis. “The positive outcome of the ATTACK trial is the culmination of a tremendous effort by our team, and a major milestone for Entasis. We look forward to discussing our data with the regulatory agencies and preparing our first regulatory submission in mid-2022. We are grateful to our partners at Zai Lab and the investigators who made this trial possible, and to the patients and their families for their participation.”

