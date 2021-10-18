checkAd

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates For 8-K Filing and Earnings Call

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”) announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. The call will be webcast on the Company’s website at greenbrickpartners.com/reporting.

The call can also be accessed via the following dial-in:

Live participant toll free dial-in (domestic):   877-407-0890
Live participant dial-in (international):   201-389-0918

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 3rd, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 1st, 2021. The replay can be accessed via the following dial-in:

Replay participant toll free dial-in (domestic):   877-660-6853
Replay participant dial-in (international):   201-612-7415
Participants must use this conference ID code to join the call:   13724238

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Contact:
Richard A. Costello
Chief Financial Officer
(469) 573-6755





