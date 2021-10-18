checkAd

CarLotz, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, will release its third quarter 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on November 8, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the business update at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-833-962-1461, and the international dial-in number is 1-929-517-0392. The Conference ID is 1488810. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.carlotz.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on November 8, 2021 through November 15, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-404-537-3406. The replay passcode is 1488810.

About CarLotz 

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers a seamless omnichannel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no-hassle buying and selling.

Our proprietary Retail Remarketing technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience.

Investor Contact:

CarLotzIR@icrinc.com 





