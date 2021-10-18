Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present Positive Clinical Data on NASH Programs at AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2021

Details of the presentations at The Liver Meeting are as follows:

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases, today announced that three abstracts detailing clinical data for multiple non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) programs within the Company's portfolio were accepted for presentation at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2021, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which will be held virtually from November 12-15, 2021. The oral and poster abstracts were published in the October supplement of Hepatology, the peer-reviewed journal of AASLD.

Oral Presentation

Title: Liver-distributed FXR Agonist TERN-101 Demonstrates Favorable Safety and Efficacy Profile in NASH Phase 2a LIFT Study

Publication Number: 143

Session Title: Parallel 21: NAFLD and NASH: Clinical Trials of Novel Therapeutics

Presenting Author: Rohit Loomba

Date and Time: Sunday, November 14, 6:30 p.m. ET

Poster Presentations

Title: Single Doses of the THR-β Agonist TERN-501 are Well Tolerated and Result in Dose-dependent Changes in LDL Cholesterol and Sex Hormone Binding Globulin in a First-in-Human Clinical Trial

Presentation Number: 1889

Session Title: NAFLD and NASH: Experimental: Clinical

Presenting Author: D. Barry Crittenden

Title: Liver-distributed FXR Agonist TERN-101 Leads to Corrected T1 (cT1) Response and a Population Shift to Lower cT1 Risk Categories in NASH Phase 2a LIFT Study

Publication Number: 1875

Session Title: NAFLD and NASH: Experimental: Clinical

Presenting Author: Eric Lawitz

About TERN-101

TERN-101 is a liver-distributed, non-bile acid FXR agonist that has demonstrated a differentiated tolerability profile and improved target engagement, likely due to its sustained FXR activation in the liver but only transient FXR activation in the intestine. FXR is a nuclear receptor primarily expressed in the liver, intestine and kidneys. FXR regulates hepatic expression of various genes involved in lipid metabolism, inflammation and fibrosis. Clinical studies of other FXR agonists have demonstrated significant histological NASH improvements but have also resulted in pruritus, adverse lipid changes and discontinuations. Terns reported positive top-line results from the Phase 2a LIFT Study of TERN-101 in June 2021.