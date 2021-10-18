checkAd

Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present Positive Clinical Data on NASH Programs at AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 22:05  |  28   |   |   

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases, today announced that three abstracts detailing clinical data for multiple non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) programs within the Company's portfolio were accepted for presentation at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2021, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which will be held virtually from November 12-15, 2021. The oral and poster abstracts were published in the October supplement of Hepatology, the peer-reviewed journal of AASLD.

Details of the presentations at The Liver Meeting are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Title: Liver-distributed FXR Agonist TERN-101 Demonstrates Favorable Safety and Efficacy Profile in NASH Phase 2a LIFT Study
Publication Number: 143
Session Title: Parallel 21: NAFLD and NASH: Clinical Trials of Novel Therapeutics
Presenting Author: Rohit Loomba
Date and Time: Sunday, November 14, 6:30 p.m. ET

Poster Presentations

Title: Single Doses of the THR-β Agonist TERN-501 are Well Tolerated and Result in Dose-dependent Changes in LDL Cholesterol and Sex Hormone Binding Globulin in a First-in-Human Clinical Trial
Presentation Number: 1889
Session Title: NAFLD and NASH: Experimental: Clinical
Presenting Author: D. Barry Crittenden

Title: Liver-distributed FXR Agonist TERN-101 Leads to Corrected T1 (cT1) Response and a Population Shift to Lower cT1 Risk Categories in NASH Phase 2a LIFT Study
Publication Number: 1875
Session Title: NAFLD and NASH: Experimental: Clinical
Presenting Author: Eric Lawitz

About TERN-101
TERN-101 is a liver-distributed, non-bile acid FXR agonist that has demonstrated a differentiated tolerability profile and improved target engagement, likely due to its sustained FXR activation in the liver but only transient FXR activation in the intestine. FXR is a nuclear receptor primarily expressed in the liver, intestine and kidneys. FXR regulates hepatic expression of various genes involved in lipid metabolism, inflammation and fibrosis. Clinical studies of other FXR agonists have demonstrated significant histological NASH improvements but have also resulted in pruritus, adverse lipid changes and discontinuations. Terns reported positive top-line results from the Phase 2a LIFT Study of TERN-101 in June 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present Positive Clinical Data on NASH Programs at AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2021 FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...