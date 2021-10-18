checkAd

Angion to Present Multiple Posters at Kidney Week 2021

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today announced it will be presenting four posters at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2021 virtual meeting to be held November 4-7, 2021.

All Angion’s posters will be available on the Kidney Week 2021 website beginning Thursday, November 4th at 10:00am PDT.

Title: Safety and Efficacy of ANG-3070 in Patients with Primary Proteinuric Kidney Disease: A Phase 2 Study Design
Poster Number: PO1644

Title: Effect of ANG-3070 in the Passive Heymann Nephritis Rat Model of Primary Proteinuric Kidney Disease
Poster Number: PO1408

Title: Effects of ANG-3070 in a Mouse Model of Alport Syndrome
Poster Number: PO1403

Title: Effect of ANG-3070 in the Unilateral Ureteral Obstruction Mouse Model of Renal Fibrosis
Poster Number: PO1400

After the posters are made available on the Kidney Week 2021 website, copies of each presentation will be also available in the “Publications” section of the Angion website.

About ANG-3070
ANG-3070 is a highly selective, orally-bioavailable small molecule tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor developed as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, particularly in the lung and kidney. ANG-3070 has demonstrated activity as an anti-fibrotic agent in a variety of animal models in the kidney, lungs, and gastrointestinal system. A Phase 1 healthy volunteer study demonstrated ANG-3070 to have a favorable safety and PK profile, producing drug exposures which exceeded those demonstrating activity in animal models of proteinuric kidney diseases. The first patient in an exploratory Phase 2 trial of ANG-3070 in primary proteinuric kidney diseases is expected to be enrolled in the second half of this year.

About Angion
Angion is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have limitations. Angion’s lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 registration trial for delayed graft function in patients undergoing deceased donor kidney transplantation and a Phase 2 trial in cardiac-surgery associated acute kidney injury. Angion is scheduled to begin a Phase 2 trial evaluating ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic disease, in patients with primary proteinuric kidney diseases. Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs for a rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor and a CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.angion.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617-535-7746
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com





