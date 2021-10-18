checkAd

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 2b Study Evaluating NUZYRA (omadacycline) for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Pulmonary Disease Caused by Mycobacterium abscessus Complex (MABc)

-- Potential $1 Billion Addressable Market Opportunity in the United States

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK) today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the company’s Phase 2b study evaluating the safety and efficacy of NUZYRA (omadacycline) for the treatment for nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABc), a rare disease for which there is no FDA-approved therapy.

“We are excited to have initiated patient enrollment in this important study. We look forward to the trial producing important data that will further inform the potential of NUZYRA for the treatment of Mycobacterium abscessus complex with pulmonary disease. The study builds on the growing body of real-world evidence for NUZYRA,” said Randy Brenner, chief development and regulatory officer of Paratek. “We believe NUZYRA, a once-daily, oral, broad-spectrum antibiotic, has the potential to address important unmet medical needs for patients with this rare disease.”

Pulmonary infections caused by MABc affect approximately 11,500 patients in the United States. Patients have a myriad of symptoms including severe fatigue, fever, cough and shortness of breath. The standard of care typically involves a combination of multiple antibiotics not approved for this disease, which can often be life-long in duration and complicated by long-term tolerability challenges and multiple adverse events.

“NTM lung disease due to Mycobacterium abscessus can be a debilitating condition which can potentially lead to fatal respiratory failure. People with existing lung conditions are particularly susceptible,” said Kevin Winthrop, M.D., M.P.H., professor of infectious diseases, Oregon Health & Science University, and principal investigator. “This disease is notoriously resistant to most antibiotics and is very challenging to treat. There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for Mycobacterium abscessus, and I am encouraged that there is the potential for a new oral treatment on the horizon for these patients.”

About the Study
The Phase 2b study is a placebo-controlled, randomized monotherapy study of Mycobacterium abscessus pulmonary disease in patients who are not receiving other treatments. The U.S.-based study will enroll approximately 75 subjects, randomized in a 1.5 to 1 ratio. The primary study endpoints are improvement in symptoms and safety and tolerability following 12 weeks of treatment. Due to the small numbers of patients with this rare disease, Paratek expects the study will take about two years to complete enrollment.

