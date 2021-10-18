checkAd

EverQuote Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Company to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 1, 2021
  • Company Implements Plan to Reduce Non-Marketing Operating Expenses

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced preliminary, unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Preliminary Financial Results:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $106.5 – $107.5 million, compared to guidance of $109 - $111 million.
  • Variable marketing margin is expected to be in the range of $32 - $32.5 million, compared to guidance of $33 - $34 million.
  • GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of $6.0 – $5.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $2.0 - 2.5 million, compared to guidance of $4.5 - $5.5 million.

“Our third quarter performance was impacted by challenges in the auto insurance market; several of our key carrier customers experienced higher than expected claims losses, resulting in a sudden pull back of their marketing efforts in an attempt to restore their target levels of profitability,” said Jayme Mendal, CEO of EverQuote. “We believe that these industry dynamics are temporary in nature and will correct as carriers adjust their pricing policies to a new underwriting environment. We expect our non-auto verticals to be unaffected by these challenges, and we remain confident in the outlook that our health insurance vertical will have a successful fourth quarter.”

The Company announced today its plans to implement an approximately 10% structural reduction in its non-marketing operating expenses (excluding non-cash items), with the reductions coming principally from its auto marketplace operations.

“As a result of moving quickly to streamline our operations, we believe we will be well positioned for future growth when the auto insurance carriers return to their normal pattern of acquiring consumers through digital channels,” said John Wagner, CFO of EverQuote. “We expect this more efficient cost structure will better enable us to drive sustainable growth and profitability.”

The preliminary, unaudited financial results included in this press release are based on information available as of October 18, 2021, and management's initial review of the results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company has not completed its financial closing procedures for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, and its actual results may be materially different from these preliminary financial results. In addition, the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm has not reviewed, or performed any procedures with respect to these preliminary financial results.

