checkAd

BitOoda’s Sam Doctor Joins Marathon Digital Holdings’ Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that crypto and blockchain researcher Sam Doctor has joined the Company’s advisory board.

Marathon’s advisory board is a non-fiduciary group of experts whose backgrounds span a broad spectrum of industries related to the Company’s operations, including but not limited to technology, fintech, Bitcoin, energy, and regulation. The primary function of the advisory board is to provide advice and guidance to the Company’s management team on all matters related to growth and development.

Sam Doctor is a finance professional with more than 18 years of research experience. He currently serves as the chief strategy officer at BitOoda, a leading digital asset fintech firm, where he leads research and advisory services. Prior to BitOoda, Doctor was the head of data science and quant research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, a managing partner at Seedling Advisories, and a senior equity analyst at JPMorgan Chase in New York and Asia. Doctor holds an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a degree in electronics and semiconductor engineering from the University of Mumbai, India, as well as series 7, 63, 79, 86, and 87 licenses with FINRA.

“The purpose of Marathon’s advisory board is to help optimize our decisions by ensuring we have access to the best minds in this industry,” said Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings. “Sam Doctor is widely considered to be one of the leading researchers in the Bitcoin mining industry and therefore well-suited to become the inaugural member of our advisory board. His analysis of Bitcoin mining’s profitability and risk factors is highly valued by many mining companies, investors, and analysts, who are working to build their own forecasting models or make sound strategic choices. We look forward to further benefitting from Sam’s unique expertise as a member of our advisory board.”

Sam Doctor, commented, “Marathon is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking Bitcoin mining companies, and I am pleased to be joining their advisory board. I look forward to lending the management team my perspective as they work to further develop the business.”

Investor Notice 
Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Marathon's production of Bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of October 2021. See "Safe Harbor" below. 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BitOoda’s Sam Doctor Joins Marathon Digital Holdings’ Advisory Board LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that crypto and blockchain …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...