Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 of $234 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $167 million, or $1.01 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $345 million, or $2.08 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “We are pleased with the quarter’s financial results. Following several quarters of weak loan demand, we’re particularly encouraged by the loan growth we reported during the quarter, which, excluding PPP loans, was 5.6% on an annualized basis. We also reported continued strong deposit growth at an annualized pace of 9.3%. Credit outcomes remained strong, with net recoveries at an annualized 0.01% of total loans, and one of the lowest gross charge-off rates in a number of years. These positive outcomes, together with an improving economic outlook, produced a $46 million reversal of loss reserves into income.”