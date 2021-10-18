checkAd

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 22:10  |  21   |   |   

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 of $234 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $167 million, or $1.01 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $345 million, or $2.08 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “We are pleased with the quarter’s financial results. Following several quarters of weak loan demand, we’re particularly encouraged by the loan growth we reported during the quarter, which, excluding PPP loans, was 5.6% on an annualized basis. We also reported continued strong deposit growth at an annualized pace of 9.3%. Credit outcomes remained strong, with net recoveries at an annualized 0.01% of total loans, and one of the lowest gross charge-off rates in a number of years. These positive outcomes, together with an improving economic outlook, produced a $46 million reversal of loss reserves into income.”

Mr. Simmons continued, “We’re optimistic that, despite lingering supply chain issues and a tight labor market, the economy seems poised for continued growth over the next several quarters as, thanks to a great deal of government stimulus, consumers and most businesses are emerging from the pandemic in relatively strong condition.”

For the full version of the Bank's 2021 third quarter earnings release, including financial tables, please visit zionsbancorporation.com.

Supplemental Presentation and Conference Call

Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be used to discuss these third quarter results at 5:30 p.m. ET this afternoon (October 18, 2021). Media representatives, analysts, investors and the public are invited to join this discussion by calling (253) 237-1247 (domestic and international) and entering the passcode 7682874, or via on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Zions Bancorporation website at zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast of the conference call will also be archived and available for 30 days.

Seite 1 von 3
Zions Bancorporation NA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 of $234 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination