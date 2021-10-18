checkAd

Bruker Announces Date and Time of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and current business trends.

To listen to the webcast, investors can go to https://ir.bruker.com and click on the “Q3 2021 Earnings Webcast” hyperlink in the “Events & Presentations” section. A slide presentation will be referenced during the webcast and will be posted to the Company’s website shortly before the webcast begins.

Investors can also listen to the earnings webcast via telephone by dialing 1-888-437-2685 (U.S. toll free) or +1-412-317-6702 (international) and referencing “Bruker’s Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call”.

Bruker is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161328/eef2af8420 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on November 1.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering conference number: 10161328. The replay will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call through December 1, 2021.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

