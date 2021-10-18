Avalara Acquires CrowdReason to Help Businesses Manage Property Tax Compliance

Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced it has acquired CrowdReason Limited Liability Company, a developer of SaaS-based property tax compliance applications, as well as a related property valuation and advisory services business to help solve property tax compliance challenges.

All 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia assess property taxes on real property. A total of 38 states and D.C. also impose a business personal property tax on items a company uses to conduct business, including furniture, machinery, supplies, and more. Every jurisdiction’s definition of what property is taxable and how to assess it can differ. CrowdReason’s cloud-based applications help businesses reduce the compliance burden by optimizing the management of the entire property tax life cycle.