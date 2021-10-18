Talos Energy And TechnipFMC Enter Strategic Alliance To Provide Carbon Capture And Storage

HOUSTON and NEWCASTLE, England, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) and TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) announced today that they have entered into a long-term strategic alliance to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to Carbon Capture and Storage ("CCS") projects along the United States Gulf Coast. The alliance combines Talos's offshore operational strength and sub-surface expertise with TechnipFMC's extended history in subsea engineering, system integration and automation and control.

Cultivated through a shared vision to responsibly deliver CCS solutions that will help to reduce the global carbon footprint, this innovative partnership will accelerate offshore CCS adoption with reliable, specialized CCS systems.

Under the alliance, the companies will collaborate to progress CCS opportunities through the full lifecycle of storage site characterization, front-end engineering and design (FEED), and first injection through life of field operations. This further advances the companies' leadership in the emerging Gulf Coast CCS market, building on Talos's recent successful award as the operator of the only major offshore carbon sequestration hub in the United States.

Bob Abendschein, Executive Vice President and Head of Operations at Talos, commented: "We are excited to announce this strategic alliance with TechnipFMC and to work collaboratively as we continue to execute on our strategy to scale our CCS business. Combining the technical expertise of both companies solidifies our market leadership in delivering integrated CCS solutions to lower industrial carbon emissions and create a positive impact in the communities where we work and live."

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are pleased to partner with Talos to deliver offshore CCS solutions that will help reduce CO 2 emissions during the energy transition. This alliance capitalizes on our collective expertise and TechnipFMC's position as a system integrator and architect to deliver a reliable industrial-scale solution for CCS."

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise towards the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage collaborative arrangement along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.