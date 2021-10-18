checkAd

Workiva Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 18

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today that it will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

The virtual Investor Day will include presentations by Workiva executives on Workiva's platform, markets, solutions and go-to-market strategies. The company's executive team is scheduled to begin presentations at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Presenting executives include:

Marty Vanderploeg, President and Chief Executive Officer
Julie Iskow, EVP, Chief Operating Officer
Jill Klindt, SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

The event can be accessed through a live webcast, which will be available on Workiva's investor relations website at investor.workiva.com. A replay will also be archived on this website.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

