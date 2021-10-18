SelectQuote to Release Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 4

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and Chief Financial Officer, Raff Sadun, will host a conference call on the day of the release (November 4, 2021) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. The event will also be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx or via this link.

About SelectQuote:

