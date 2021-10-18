checkAd

SelectQuote to Release Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 4

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and Chief Financial Officer, Raff Sadun, will host a conference call on the day of the release (November 4, 2021) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

To register for this conference call, please use this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4041488

After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. The event will also be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx or via this link.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. SelectQuote pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin the company’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. SelectQuote has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. In 2021, SelectQuote expanded their business with the addition of Population Health, a healthcare services company, and SelectRx, a specialty medication management pharmacy.

