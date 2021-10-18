Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL, the “Trust”) today announced a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.027000 per unit, payable on November 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on October 29, 2021. The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of July 2021 and reported natural gas production during June 2021. The calculation includes accrued costs incurred in August 2021.

The following table displays reported underlying oil and natural gas sales volumes and average received wellhead prices attributable to the current and prior month recorded net profits interest calculations.