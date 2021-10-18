Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2021. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.4 million shares of common stock outstanding.