ELS Reports Third Quarter Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” and “our”) today announced results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total revenues increased $47.9 million, or 16.8 percent, to $332.9 million compared to $285.0 million for the same period in 2020. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $20.0 million, or $0.10 per Common Share, to $70.6 million, or $0.38 per Common Share, compared to $50.6 million, or $0.28 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total revenues increased $126.8 million, or 15.5 percent, to $946.4 million compared to $819.6 million for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $33.3 million, or $0.18 per Common Share, to $196.9 million, or $1.08 per Common Share, compared to $163.6 million, or $0.90 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Funds from Operations (“FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $28.7 million, or $0.15 per Common Share, to $124.5 million, or $0.65 per Common Share, compared to $95.8 million, or $0.50 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $65.0 million, or $0.33 per Common Share, to $362.6 million, or $1.88 per Common Share, compared to $297.6 million, or $1.55 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Normalized Funds from Operations (“Normalized FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $19.0 million, or $0.10 per Common Share, to $124.5 million, or $0.65 per Common Share, compared to $105.5 million, or $0.55 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $55.6 million, or $0.29 per Common Share, to $365.4 million, or $1.90 per Common Share, compared to $309.8 million, or $1.61 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $35.8 million to $308.7 million, compared to $272.9 million for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $99.6 million to $889.1 million, compared to $789.5 million for the same period in 2020. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $22.2 million to $172.8 million, compared to $150.6 million for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $55.7 million to $509.6 million, compared to $453.9 million for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 8.5 percent and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 10.7 percent compared to the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 8.5 percent and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 9.0 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Business Updates

Page 1 of this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information provides an update on operations and guidance.

Investment Activity

In August 2021, we acquired a portion of Pirateland Camping Resort located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for $110.8 million. Pirateland is a 1,484 site RV community, and the ELS parcel contains 813 sites and approximately 1,800 feet of waterfront. Pirateland, including the ELS parcel, is managed by a tenant pursuant to existing ground leases. The ground lease with respect to the ELS parcel expires in February 2025. The acquisition was funded with proceeds from our unsecured line of credit.

As part of our strategy to expand owned communities with additional developed sites, in September 2021, we completed the acquisition of a parcel of land adjacent to one of our properties in Nokomis, Florida for a purchase price of $10.4 million, which was funded with available cash.

On October 14, 2021, we acquired our joint venture partner’s 50% interest in Voyager RV Resort. The purchase price to acquire our partner’s interest consisted of debt assumption of $20.1 million and $35.2 million payment primarily comprised of Operating Partnership units and the remainder in cash. Upon closing the acquisition, we became the resort’s sole owner. Voyager, located in Tucson, AZ, is a resort with 1,801 sites of which 1,576 are RV and 225 are MH. The resort was recently awarded the Mega Park of the Year Award by the Arizona Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds. This marks the third time since 2014 the resort has been honored with this award.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 18, 2021, we own or have an interest in 436 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 167,123 sites.

For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at investor_relations@equitylifestyle.com.

Conference Call

A live webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:

  • our ability to control costs and real estate market conditions, our ability to retain customers, the actual use of sites by customers and our success in acquiring new customers at our properties (including those that we may acquire);
  • our ability to maintain historical or increase future rental rates and occupancy with respect to properties currently owned or that we may acquire;
  • our ability to attract and retain customers entering, renewing and upgrading membership subscriptions;
  • our assumptions about rental and home sales markets;
  • our assumptions and guidance concerning 2021 growth rates and Net Income and Normalized FFO per share data and our preliminary guidance on Core MH and Core RV annual rate growth for 2022;
  • our ability to manage counterparty risk;
  • our ability to renew our insurance policies at existing rates and on consistent terms;
  • in the age-qualified properties, home sales results could be impacted by the ability of potential home buyers to sell their existing residences as well as by financial, credit and capital markets volatility;
  • results from home sales and occupancy will continue to be impacted by local economic conditions, lack of affordable manufactured home financing and competition from alternative housing options including site-built single-family housing;
  • impact of government intervention to stabilize site-built single-family housing and not manufactured housing;
  • effective integration of recent acquisitions and our estimates regarding the future performance of recent acquisitions;
  • the completion of future transactions in their entirety, if any, and timing and effective integration with respect thereto;
  • unanticipated costs or unforeseen liabilities associated with recent acquisitions;
  • our ability to obtain financing or refinance existing debt on favorable terms or at all;
  • the effect of interest rates;
  • the effect from any breach of our, or any of our vendors', data management systems;
  • the dilutive effects of issuing additional securities;
  • the outcome of pending or future lawsuits or actions brought by or against us, including those disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and
  • other risks indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our guidance acknowledges the existence of volatile economic conditions, which may impact our current guidance assumptions. Factors impacting 2021 and preliminary 2022 guidance include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (viii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (ix) ongoing legal matters and related fees; and (x) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events. In addition, these forward-looking statements, including our 2021 and preliminary 2022 guidance are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers, and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy, the extent and impact of governmental responses, and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic.

For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Operations and Guidance Update

We have continued our strong performance in 2021, as marked by these key operational and financial accomplishments:

  • Normalized FFO per common share on a fully diluted basis was $0.65 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, 18% higher than the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Core Portfolio generated growth of 11% in income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • MH occupancy within our Core Portfolio increased by 60 sites during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  • Membership sales and expenses, consisting of membership upgrade sales and expenses, as well as commissions on camping and Trails Collection passes, contributed $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $2.0 million, or 129%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • New home sales of 338 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 represents the highest quarterly new home sales volume in ELS history.
  • All properties continue to be open subject to seasons of operation and state and local guidelines.

4th Quarter and 2021 Full Year Guidance (1)

 

 

4th Quarter

 

Full Year

Core MH rate growth

 

4.2%

 

4.2%

Core RV Annual rate growth

 

4.4%

 

4.2%

Core Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management growth rate

 

6.5% to 7.1%

 

8.1% to 8.7%

Net Income/share

 

$0.32 to $0.38

 

$1.40 to $1.46

Normalized FFO/share

 

$0.57 to $0.63

 

$2.47 to $2.53

Preliminary 2022 rent rate growth assumptions

  • By October month-end, we will have sent 2022 rent increase notices to 48% of our MH residents. The average rent increase of these notices support our preliminary expectations for 2022 Core MH rate growth of 4.6%-4.8%.(1)
  • We have set RV annual rates for the 2022 season for 95% of our annual sites. These rates support our preliminary expectations for 2022 Core RV annual rate growth of 4.9%-5.1%.(1)

_______________________

(1)

Core MH and RV Annual rate growth estimates for 2021 represent management's estimate of the most likely outcome. Fourth quarter and full year 2021 guidance ranges represent a range of possible outcomes and the midpoint reflects management's estimate of the most likely outcome. Actual growth rates and per share amounts could vary materially from growth rates and per share amounts presented above if any of our assumptions, including occupancy and rate changes, our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions and costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events, is incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this release for additional factors impacting our 2021 guidance assumptions.

Financial Highlights

(In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share data, unaudited)

 

As of and for the Three Months Ended

 

Sept 30,
2021

Jun 30,
2021

Mar 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2020

Sept 30,
2020

Operating Information

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

$

332.9

 

$

317.4

 

$

296.0

 

$

271.9

 

$

285.0

 

Net income

$

74.1

 

$

64.1

 

$

69.0

 

$

68.4

 

$

53.5

 

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$

70.6

 

$

61.1

 

$

65.2

 

$

64.6

 

$

50.6

 

Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

$

150.8

 

$

144.6

 

$

147.9

 

$

133.1

 

$

129.7

 

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2)

$

124.5

 

$

117.6

 

$

120.6

 

$

108.9

 

$

95.8

 

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2)

$

124.5

 

$

118.3

 

$

122.6

 

$

108.9

 

$

105.5

 

Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2)

$

106.1

 

$

99.0

 

$

111.0

 

$

91.1

 

$

90.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period

192,852

 

192,847

 

192,779

 

192,710

 

192,704

 

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted

192,736

 

192,701

 

192,685

 

192,578

 

192,537

 

Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3)

$

0.38

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.36

 

$

0.35

 

$

0.28

 

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$

0.65

 

$

0.61

 

$

0.63

 

$

0.57

 

$

0.50

 

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$

0.65

 

$

0.61

 

$

0.64

 

$

0.57

 

$

0.55

 

Dividends per Common Share

$

0.3625

 

$

0.3625

 

$

0.3625

 

$

0.3425

 

$

0.3425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

4,982

 

$

4,824

 

$

4,786

 

$

4,419

 

$

4,260

 

Total liabilities

$

3,673

 

$

3,522

 

$

3,481

 

$

3,114

 

$

2,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market Capitalization

 

 

 

 

 

Total debt (4)

$

3,154

 

$

3,010

 

$

3,012

 

$

2,695

 

$

2,529

 

Total market capitalization (5)

$

18,216

 

$

17,340

 

$

15,280

 

$

14,905

 

$

14,342

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

Total debt / total market capitalization

17.3

%

17.4

%

19.7

%

18.1

%

17.6

%

Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6)

5.5

 

5.4

 

5.7

 

5.2

 

5.0

 

Interest coverage (7)

5.5

 

5.4

 

5.2

 

5.1

 

4.9

 

Fixed charges(8)

5.4

 

5.3

 

5.1

 

5.0

 

4.9

 

______________________

1.

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDAre.

2.

See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.

3.

Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

4.

Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $29.4 million as of September 30, 2021.

5.

See page 15 for the calculation of market capitalization as of September 30, 2021.

6.

Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre.

7.

Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period.

8.

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for a definition of fixed charges. This ratio is calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Investment in real estate:

 

 

 

Land

$

1,969,487

 

 

$

1,676,636

 

Land improvements

3,783,255

 

 

3,543,479

 

Buildings and other depreciable property

1,042,086

 

 

940,311

 

 

6,794,828

 

 

6,160,426

 

Accumulated depreciation

(2,056,260

)

 

(1,924,585

)

Net investment in real estate

4,738,568

 

 

4,235,841

 

Cash and restricted cash

40,272

 

 

24,060

 

Notes receivable, net

39,947

 

 

35,844

 

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

20,632

 

 

19,726

 

Deferred commission expense

46,748

 

 

42,472

 

Other assets, net

95,693

 

 

61,026

 

Total Assets

$

4,981,860

 

 

$

4,418,969

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Mortgage notes payable, net

$

2,606,999

 

 

$

2,444,930

 

Term loan, net

297,288

 

 

 

Unsecured line of credit

220,000

 

 

222,000

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

186,258

 

 

129,666

 

Deferred membership revenue

173,222

 

 

150,692

 

Accrued interest payable

8,879

 

 

8,336

 

Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits

109,983

 

 

92,587

 

Distributions payable

70,009

 

 

66,003

 

Total Liabilities

3,672,638

 

 

3,114,214

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; none issued and outstanding.

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 183,824,165 and 182,230,631 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

1,828

 

 

1,813

 

Paid-in capital

1,427,606

 

 

1,411,397

 

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

(181,941

)

 

(179,523

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

325

 

 

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

1,247,818

 

 

1,233,687

 

Non-controlling interests – Common OP Units

61,404

 

 

71,068

 

Total Equity

1,309,222

 

 

1,304,755

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

4,981,860

 

 

$

4,418,969

 

 

Consolidated Income Statements

 

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Quarters Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental income

$

269,573

 

 

$

238,869

 

 

$

774,293

 

 

$

696,178

 

Annual membership subscriptions

15,127

 

 

13,442

 

 

43,048

 

 

39,476

 

Membership upgrade sales current period, gross

10,122

 

 

6,631

 

 

29,343

 

 

16,522

 

Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net

(7,253

)

 

(4,171

)

 

(21,134

)

 

(9,379

)

Other income

12,053

 

 

12,268

 

 

36,759

 

 

33,007

 

Gross revenues from home sales

27,276

 

 

13,070

 

 

66,923

 

 

33,245

 

Brokered resale and ancillary services revenues, net

2,956

 

 

1,648

 

 

8,422

 

 

2,011

 

Interest income

1,805

 

 

1,801

 

 

5,314

 

 

5,399

 

Income from other investments, net

1,238

 

 

1,428

 

 

3,396

 

 

3,093

 

Total revenues

332,897

 

 

284,986

 

 

946,364

 

 

819,552

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating and maintenance

109,164

 

 

99,566

 

 

300,700

 

 

268,465

 

Real estate taxes

18,408

 

 

15,981

 

 

54,154

 

 

49,490

 

Sales and marketing, gross

6,513

 

 

5,054

 

 

18,987

 

 

13,308

 

Membership sales commissions, deferred, net

(1,468

)

 

(630

)

 

(4,405

)

 

(1,327

)

Property management

17,015

 

 

14,527

 

 

48,955

 

 

44,344

 

Depreciation and amortization

44,414

 

 

38,581

 

 

138,127

 

 

115,937

 

Cost of home sales

25,847

 

 

12,866

 

 

64,571

 

 

33,627

 

Home selling expenses

1,203

 

 

1,241

 

 

3,855

 

 

3,535

 

General and administrative

10,401

 

 

9,692

 

 

31,141

 

 

31,156

 

Other expenses

797

 

 

658

 

 

2,295

 

 

1,885

 

Early debt retirement

 

 

9,732

 

 

2,784

 

 

10,786

 

Interest and related amortization

27,361

 

 

25,218

 

 

80,767

 

 

77,540

 

Total expenses

259,655

 

 

232,486

 

 

741,931

 

 

648,746

 

Loss on sale of real estate, net

 

 

 

 

(59

)

 

 

Income before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

73,242

 

 

52,500

 

 

204,374

 

 

170,806

 

Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

851

 

 

968

 

 

2,786

 

 

2,239

 

Consolidated net income

74,093

 

 

53,468

 

 

207,160

 

 

173,045

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units

(3,468

)

 

(2,908

)

 

(10,236

)

 

(9,415

)

Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

(8

)

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$

70,625

 

 

$

50,560

 

 

$

196,916

 

 

$

163,622

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT’s operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 8 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 17 - 19.

 

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

September 30, 2021

Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management - 2021 Core (1)

$

166.9

 

Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management - Non-Core (1)

5.9

 

Property management and general and administrative

(27.4

)

Other income and expenses

6.5

 

Interest and related amortization

(27.4

)

Normalized FFO and FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2)

$

124.5

 

 

 

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$0.65

 

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$0.65

 

 

 

 

 

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2)

$

124.5

 

Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate

(18.4

)

FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2)

$

106.1

 

 

 

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted

192.7

 

______________________
1.

See page 10 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding deferrals and property management. See page 11 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding deferrals and property management.

2.

See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

 

 

 

Quarters Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income available for Common Stockholders

 

$

70,625

 

 

$

50,560

 

 

$

196,916

 

 

$

163,622

 

Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units

 

3,468

 

 

2,908

 

 

10,236

 

 

9,415

 

Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net

 

7,253

 

 

4,171

 

 

21,134

 

 

9,379

 

Membership sales commissions, deferred, net

 

(1,468

)

 

(630

)

 

(4,405

)

 

(1,327

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

44,414

 

 

38,581

 

 

138,127

 

 

115,937

 

Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures

 

180

 

 

183

 

 

547

 

 

544

 

Loss on sale of real estate, net

 

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

 

124,472

 

 

95,773

 

 

362,614

 

 

297,570

 

Early debt retirement

 

 

 

9,732

 

 

2,784

 

 

10,786

 

COVID-19 expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,446

 

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

 

124,472

 

 

105,505

 

 

365,398

 

 

309,802

 

Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate

 

(18,369

)

 

(15,481

)

 

(49,263

)

 

(42,277

)

FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

 

$

106,103

 

 

$

90,024

 

 

$

316,135

 

 

$

267,525

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available per Common Share - Basic

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

1.08

 

 

$

0.90

 

Net income available per Common Share - Fully Diluted (1)

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

1.08

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.88

 

 

$

1.55

 

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.88

 

 

$

1.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

1.90

 

 

$

1.61

 

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

1.90

 

 

$

1.61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic

 

183,469

 

 

181,869

 

 

182,590

 

 

181,811

 

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic

 

192,525

 

 

192,351

 

 

192,478

 

 

192,296

 

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted

 

192,736

 

 

192,537

 

 

192,689

 

 

192,548

 

______________________
1.

Net income per fully diluted Common Share is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

 

Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1)

 

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)

 

 

Quarters Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

MH base rental income (2) (3)

$

151.1

 

 

$

143.5

 

 

$

450.3

 

 

$

427.5

 

Rental home income (3)

4.1

 

 

4.2

 

 

12.7

 

 

12.2

 

RV and marina base rental income (3) (4)

100.6

 

 

79.0

 

 

273.2

 

 

220.1

 

Annual membership subscriptions

15.1

 

 

13.4

 

 

43.0

 

 

39.5

 

Membership upgrade sales current period, gross

10.1

 

 

6.6

 

 

29.3

 

 

16.5

 

Utility and other income (3)

27.7

 

 

26.2

 

 

80.6

 

 

73.7

 

Property operating revenues

308.7

 

 

272.9

 

 

889.1

 

 

789.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (3)

127.9

 

 

115.5

 

 

356.4

 

 

318.0

 

Rental home operating and maintenance

1.5

 

 

1.7

 

 

4.1

 

 

4.3

 

Sales and marketing, gross

6.5

 

 

5.1

 

 

19.0

 

 

13.3

 

Property operating expenses

135.9

 

 

122.3

 

 

379.5

 

 

335.6

 

Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1)

$

172.8

 

 

$

150.6

 

 

$

509.6

 

 

$

453.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total sites

73,293

 

 

72,372

 

 

73,156

 

 

72,328

 

Occupied sites

69,474

 

 

68,712

 

 

69,394

 

 

68,607

 

Occupancy %

94.8

%

 

94.9

%

 

94.9

%

 

94.9

%

Monthly base rent per site

$

725

 

 

$

696

 

 

$

721

 

 

$

692

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RV and marina base rental income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annual

$

60.5

 

 

$

48.2

 

 

$

173.7

 

 

$

142.6

 

Seasonal

7.3

 

 

5.2

 

 

30.1

 

 

32.9

 

Transient

32.8

 

 

25.6

 

 

69.4

 

 

44.6

 

Total RV and marina base rental income

$

100.6

 

 

$

79.0

 

 

$

273.2

 

 

$

220.1

 

______________________

1.

Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net.

2.

See the manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages included below within this table.

3.

MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Income Statements on page 5. Bad debt expense is presented in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in this table.

4.

See RV and marina base rental income detail included below within this table.

 

Core Income from Property Operations (1)

 

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)

 

 

Quarters Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change (2)

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change (2)

MH base rental income (3)

$

150.2

 

 

$

143.5

 

 

4.7

%

 

$

447.5

 

 

$

427.4

 

 

4.7

%

Rental home income

4.1

 

 

4.2

 

 

(0.5

)%

 

12.7

 

 

12.2

 

 

3.9

%

RV and marina base rental income (4)

90.1

 

 

79.0

 

 

14.1

%

 

246.4

 

 

220.1

 

 

11.9

%

Annual membership subscriptions

15.1

 

 

13.4

 

 

12.5

%

 

43.0

 

 

39.5

 

 

9.0

%

Membership upgrade sales current period, gross

10.1

 

 

6.6

 

 

52.6

%

 

29.3

 

 

16.5

 

 

77.6

%

Utility and other income

26.3

 

 

26.1

 

 

0.4

%

 

77.7

 

 

73.8

 

 

5.5

%

Property operating revenues

295.9

 

 

272.8

 

 

8.5

%

 

856.6

 

 

789.5

 

 

8.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (5)

121.0

 

 

115.3

 

 

4.9

%

 

338.4

 

 

317.6

 

 

6.6

%

Rental home operating and maintenance

1.5

 

 

1.7

 

 

(11.0

)%

 

4.0

 

 

4.3

 

 

(6.1

)%

Sales and marketing, gross

6.5

 

 

5.1

 

 

28.8

%

 

19.0

 

 

13.3

 

 

42.6

%

Property operating expenses

129.0

 

 

122.1

 

 

5.7

%

 

361.4

 

 

335.2

 

 

7.8

%

Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1)

$

166.9

 

 

$

150.7

 

 

10.7

%

 

$

495.2

 

 

$

454.3

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupied sites (6)

69,082

 

 

68,772

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total sites

72,544

 

 

72,097

 

 

 

 

72,404

 

 

72,054

 

 

 

Occupied sites

69,016

 

 

68,690

 

 

 

 

68,946

 

 

68,592

 

 

 

Occupancy %

95.1

%

 

95.3

%

 

 

 

95.2

%

 

95.2

%

 

 

Monthly base rent per site

$

725

 

 

$

696

 

 

 

 

$

721

 

 

$

692

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core RV and marina base rental income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annual (7)

$

52.0

 

 

$

48.2

 

 

7.8

%

 

$

151.8

 

 

$

142.6

 

 

6.5

%

Seasonal

7.1

 

 

5.2

 

 

37.5

%

 

28.9

 

 

32.9

 

 

(12.4

)%

Transient

31.0

 

 

25.6

 

 

21.1

%

 

65.7

 

 

44.6

 

 

47.4

%

Total RV and marina base rental income

$

90.1

 

 

$

79.0

 

 

14.1

%

 

$

246.4

 

 

$

220.1

 

 

11.9

%

______________________

1.

Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrades sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net.

2.

Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.

3.

See Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages included below within this table.

4.

See Core RV base rental income detail included below within this table.

5.

Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

6.

Occupied sites are presented as of the end of the period. Occupied sites have increased by 213 from 68,869 at December 31, 2020.

7.

Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented.

 

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1)

 

(In millions, unaudited)

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2021

MH base rental income

$

1.0

 

$

2.8

Rental home income

 

RV and marina base rental income

10.5

 

26.8

Utility and other income

1.4

 

2.8

Property operating revenues

12.9

 

32.4

 

 

 

 

Property operating expenses (2)

7.0

 

18.0

Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1)

$

5.9

 

$

14.4

______________________

1.

Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net.

2.

Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

 

Income from Rental Home Operations

 

(In millions, except occupied rentals, unaudited)

 

 

Quarters Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Manufactured homes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental operations revenues (1)

$

12.0

 

$

12.0

 

$

36.7

 

$

35.7

Rental home operations expense

 

1.5

 

 

1.7

 

 

4.0

 

 

4.3

Income from rental home operations

 

10.5

 

 

10.3

 

 

32.7

 

 

31.4

Depreciation on rental homes (2)

 

2.7

 

 

2.7

 

 

8.0

 

 

8.2

Income from rental operations, net of depreciation

$

7.8

 

$

7.6

 

$

24.7

 

$

23.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupied rentals: (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New

 

3,130

 

 

3,314

 

 

 

 

Used

 

456

 

 

588

 

 

 

 

Total occupied rental sites

 

3,586

 

 

3,902

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of September 30, 2021

As of September 30, 2020

Cost basis in rental homes: (4)

Gross

Net of
Depreciation

Gross

Net of
Depreciation

New

$

232.1

 

$

190.1

 

$

232.8

 

$

199.3

Used

 

16.6

 

 

8.7

 

 

16.4

 

 

9.6

Total rental homes

$

248.7

 

$

198.8

 

$

249.2

 

$

208.9

______________________

1.

For the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, approximately $7.8 million and $7.9 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on page 10. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, approximately $24.0 million and $23.5 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on page 10. The remainder of the rental operations revenue is included in Rental home income for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 in the Core Income from Property Operations on page 10.

2.

Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Income Statements on page 5.

3.

Occupied rentals as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio. Included in the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were 253 and 286 homes rented through ECHO Financing LLC ("ECHO joint venture"), respectively. As of September 30, 2021 and 2020, the rental home investment associated with the ECHO joint venture totaled approximately $10.0 million and $11.3 million, respectively.

4.

Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio. New home cost basis does not include the costs associated with our ECHO joint venture. As of September 30, 2021 and 2020, our investment in the ECHO joint venture was approximately $17.8 million and $17.2 million, respectively.

 

Total Sites and Home Sales

 

(In thousands, except sites and home sale volumes unaudited)

 

Summary of Total Sites as of September 30, 2021

 

Sites (1)

MH sites

73,300

RV sites:

 

Annual

32,400

Seasonal (2)

10,700

Transient

15,400

Marina slips

6,800

Membership (3)

24,800

Joint Ventures (4)

3,600

Total (5)

167,100

 

Home Sales - Select Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarters Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Total New Home Sales Volume (6)

338

 

183

 

825

 

471

New Home Sales Volume - ECHO joint venture

32

 

15

 

56

 

38

New Home Sales Gross Revenues (6)

$

26,413

 

$

11,929

 

$

64,071

 

$

28,863

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Used Home Sales Volume

104

 

120

 

314

 

450

Used Home Sales Gross Revenues

$

863

 

$

1,141

 

$

2,852

 

$

4,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brokered Home Resales Volume

171

 

167

 

543

 

454

Brokered Home Resale Revenues, net

$

337

 

$

245

 

$

986

 

$

684

______________________

1.

MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are leased to customers on a short-term basis.

2.

Includes sites reserved but not used by seasonal customers due to travel restrictions.

3.

Sites primarily utilized by approximately 124,900 members. Includes approximately 6,300 sites rented on an annual basis.

4.

Joint ventures have approximately 2,900 annual Sites, 200 seasonal Sites, and 500 transient Sites and includes sites at Voyager RV Resort.

5.

Total does not foot due to rounding.

6.

Total new home sales volume includes home sales from our ECHO joint venture. New home sales gross revenues does not include the revenues associated with the ECHO joint venture.

 

Memberships - Select Data

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

2017

 

2018

 

2019

 

2020

 

Nine
Months
Ended
September 30,
2021

Member Count (1)

 

106,456

 

 

111,094

 

 

115,680

 

 

116,169

 

 

124,884

 

Thousand Trails Camping Pass (TTC) Origination

 

31,618

 

 

37,528

 

 

41,484

 

 

44,129

 

 

41,115

 

TTC Sales

 

14,128

 

 

17,194

 

 

19,267

 

 

20,587

 

 

20,172

 

RV Dealer TTC Activations

 

17,490

 

 

20,334

 

 

22,217

 

 

23,542

 

 

20,943

 

Number of annuals (2)

 

5,843

 

 

5,888

 

 

5,938

 

 

5,986

 

 

6,300

 

Number of upgrade sales (3)

 

2,514

 

 

2,500

 

 

2,919

 

 

3,373

 

 

4,001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annual membership subscriptions

 

$

45,798

 

 

$

47,778

 

 

$

51,015

 

 

$

53,085

 

 

$

43,048

 

RV base rental income from annuals

 

$

16,841

 

 

$

18,363

 

 

$

19,634

 

 

$

20,761

 

 

$

17,047

 

RV base rental income from seasonals/transients

 

$

18,231

 

 

$

19,840

 

 

$

20,181

 

 

$

18,126

 

 

$

21,191

 

Membership upgrade sales current period, gross

 

$

14,130

 

 

$

15,191

 

 

$

19,111

 

 

$

21,739

 

 

$

29,343

 

Utility and other income

 

$

2,254

 

 

$

2,410

 

 

$

2,422

 

 

$

2,426

 

 

$

1,922

 

______________________

1.

Members have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days.

2.

Members who rent a specific site for an entire year in connection with their membership subscriptions.

3.

Existing members who have upgraded memberships are eligible for enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties. Upgrades require a non-refundable upfront payment.

 

Market Capitalization

 

(In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited)

 

Capital Structure as of September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Common
Shares/Units

 

% of Total
Common
Shares/Units

 

Total

 

% of Total

 

% of Total
Market
Capitalization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Secured Debt

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,634

 

 

83.5

%

 

 

Unsecured Debt

 

 

 

 

 

520

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

Total Debt (1)

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,154

 

 

100.0

%

 

17.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares

 

183,824,165

 

 

95.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

OP Units (2)

 

9,027,484

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Common Shares and OP Units

 

192,851,649

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock price at September 30, 2021

 

$

78.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units

 

 

 

 

 

$

15,062

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

Total Equity

 

 

 

 

 

$

15,062

 

 

100.0

%

 

82.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Market Capitalization

 

 

 

 

 

$

18,216

 

 

 

 

100.0

%

______________________

1.

Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $29.4 million.

2.

Excludes OP Units issued subsequent to September 30, 2021 as a result of acquiring our joint venture partner’s 50% interest in Voyager RV Resort.

Debt Maturity Schedule

Debt Maturity Schedule as of September 30, 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)

Year

 

Secured
Debt

 

Weighted
Average
Interest
Rate

 

Unsecured
Debt (1)

 

Weighted
Average
Interest
Rate

 

Total Debt

 

% of Total
Debt

 

Weighted
Average
Interest
Rate

2021

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

 

 

%

 

%

2022

 

79,051

 

 

4.27

%

 

 

 

%

 

79,051

 

 

2.69

%

 

4.27

%

2023

 

97,031

 

 

4.97

%

 

 

 

%

 

97,031

 

 

3.31

%

 

4.97

%

2024

 

10,280

 

 

5.49

%

 

 

 

%

 

10,280

 

 

.35

%

 

5.49

%

2025

 

96,507

 

 

3.45

%

 

 

 

%

 

96,507

 

 

3.29

%

 

3.45

%

2026

 

 

 

%

 

300,000

 

 

1.79

%

 

300,000

 

 

10.23

%

 

1.79

%

2027

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

 

%

2028

 

213,432

 

 

4.19

%

 

 

 

%

 

213,432

 

 

7.28

%

 

4.19

%

2029

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

 

%

2030

 

275,385

 

 

2.69

%

 

 

 

%

 

275,385

 

 

9.39

%

 

2.69

%

Thereafter

 

1,861,572

 

 

3.63

%

 

 

 

%

 

1,861,572

 

 

63.46

%

 

3.63

%

Total

 

$

2,633,258

 

 

3.65

%

 

$

300,000

 

 

1.79

%

 

$

2,933,258

 

 

100.0

%

 

3.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unsecured Line of Credit (1)

 

 

 

 

 

220,000

 

 

 

 

220,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note Premiums

 

423

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

423

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Debt

 

2,633,681

 

 

 

 

520,000

 

 

 

 

3,153,681

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred Financing Costs

 

(26,682)

 

 

 

 

(2,712)

 

 

 

 

(29,394)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Debt, net

 

$

2,606,999

 

 

 

 

$

517,288

 

 

 

 

$

3,124,287

 

 

 

 

3.47

%(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Years to Maturity

 

12.2

 

 

 

4.2

 

 

 

10.9

 

 

 

 

______________________

1.

Reflects outstanding balance on our existing line of credit as of September 30, 2021.

2.

Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, including amortization of note premiums and deferred financing costs.

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. We receive non-refundable upfront payments from membership upgrade contracts. In accordance with GAAP, the non-refundable upfront payments and related commissions are deferred and amortized over the estimated membership upgrade contract term. Although the NAREIT definition of FFO does not address the treatment of non-refundable upfront payments, we believe that it is appropriate to adjust for the impact of the deferral activity in our calculation of FFO.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING DEFERRALS AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:

 

 

Quarters Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(amounts in thousands)

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income available for Common Stockholders

 

$

70,625

 

 

$

50,560

 

 

$

196,916

 

 

$

163,622

 

Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

8

 

Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units

 

3,468

 

 

2,908

 

 

10,236

 

 

9,415

 

Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

(851

)

 

(968

)

 

(2,786

)

 

(2,239

)

Income before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

73,242

 

 

52,500

 

 

204,374

 

 

170,806

 

Loss on sale of real estate, net

 

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net

 

7,253

 

 

4,171

 

 

21,134

 

 

9,379

 

Gross revenues from home sales

 

(27,276

)

 

(13,070

)

 

(66,923

)

 

(33,245

)

Brokered resale and ancillary services revenues, net

 

(2,956

)

 

(1,648

)

 

(8,422

)

 

(2,011

)

Interest income

 

(1,805

)

 

(1,801

)

 

(5,314

)

 

(5,399

)

Income from other investments, net

 

(1,238

)

 

(1,428

)

 

(3,396

)

 

(3,093

)

Membership sales commissions, deferred, net

 

(1,468

)

 

(630

)

 

(4,405

)

 

(1,327

)

Property management

 

17,015

 

 

14,527

 

 

48,955

 

 

44,344

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

44,414

 

 

38,581

 

 

138,127

 

 

115,937

 

Cost of home sales

 

25,847

 

 

12,866

 

 

64,571

 

 

33,627

 

Home selling expenses

 

1,203

 

 

1,241

 

 

3,855

 

 

3,535

 

General and administrative

 

10,401

 

 

9,692

 

 

31,141

 

 

31,156

 

Other expenses

 

797

 

 

658

 

 

2,295

 

 

1,885

 

Early debt retirement

 

 

 

9,732

 

 

2,784

 

 

10,786

 

Interest and related amortization

 

27,361

 

 

25,218

 

 

80,767

 

 

77,540

 

Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management

 

172,790

 

 

150,609

 

 

509,602

 

 

453,920

 

Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, and membership sales commissions, deferred, net

 

(5,785

)

 

(3,541

)

 

(16,729

)

 

(8,052

)

Property management

 

(17,015

)

 

(14,527

)

 

(48,955

)

 

(44,344

)

Income from property operations

 

$

149,990

 

 

$

132,541

 

 

$

443,918

 

 

$

401,524

 

 

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. We receive non-refundable upfront payments from membership upgrade contracts. In accordance with GAAP, the non-refundable upfront payments and related commissions are deferred and amortized over the estimated customer life. Although the NAREIT definition of EBITDAre does not address the treatment of non-refundable upfront payments, we believe that it is appropriate to adjust for the impact of the deferral activity in our calculation of EBITDAre.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.

The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:

 

 

Quarters Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(amounts in thousands)

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Consolidated net income

 

$

74,093

 

 

$

53,468

 

 

$

207,160

 

 

$

173,045

 

Interest income

 

(1,805

)

 

(1,801

)

 

(5,314

)

 

(5,399

)

Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net

 

7,253

 

 

4,171

 

 

21,134

 

 

9,379

 

Membership sales commissions, deferred, net

 

(1,468

)

 

(630

)

 

(4,405

)

 

(1,327

)

Real estate depreciation and amortization

 

44,414

 

 

38,581

 

 

138,127

 

 

115,937

 

Other depreciation and amortization

 

718

 

 

658

 

 

2,162

 

 

1,885

 

Interest and related amortization

 

27,361

 

 

25,218

 

 

80,767

 

 

77,540

 

Loss on sale of real estate, net

 

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

259

 

 

270

 

 

778

 

 

812

 

EBITDAre

 

150,825

 

 

119,935

 

 

440,468

 

 

371,872

 

Early debt retirement

 

 

 

9,732

 

 

2,784

 

 

10,786

 

COVID-19 expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,446

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

 

$

150,825

 

 

$

129,667

 

 

$

443,252

 

 

$

384,104

 

 

CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2020 and 2021. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2020 and 2021. This includes, but is not limited to, one MH community, seven RV communities and one marina acquired during 2020 and three RV communities and eleven marinas acquired during 2021.

INCOME FROM RENTAL OPERATIONS, NET OF DEPRECIATION. We use Income from rental operations, net of depreciation as an alternative measure to evaluate the operating results of our home rental program. Income from rental operations, net of depreciation, represents income from rental operations less depreciation expense on rental homes. We believe this measure is meaningful for investors as it provides a complete picture of the home rental program operating results, including the impact of depreciation, which affects our home rental program investment decisions.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs.

