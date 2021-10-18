American Tower Corporation Announces Completion of Redemption of All Outstanding 4.70% Senior Notes

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that it has completed its previously announced redemption of all of its outstanding 4.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022. The Company redeemed the notes pursuant to their terms at 101.7270% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, October 18, 2021. The total aggregate redemption price was approximately $715.1 million, including $3.0 million in accrued interest. The Company financed the redemption with cash on hand. Upon completion of this redemption, none of the 4.70% notes remained outstanding.

