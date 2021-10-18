checkAd

Semrush Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform trusted by 24% of Fortune 500 companies, will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Semrush will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Hosts: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO and Evgeny Fetisov, CFO
Conference ID: 3520221
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 350-3436
Participant International Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 360-0185

Participants should dial in at least ten minutes before the start of the conference. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible at http://investors.semrush.com/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Semrush Holdings, Inc.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insightsand solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 76,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Limassol.

