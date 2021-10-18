checkAd

Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

18.10.2021, 22:15  |  16   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura”), the video experience cloud, today announced that before market open on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, it will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.

Kaltura will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET, to review its third quarter 2021 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook.

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Time:   8:00 a.m. ET
United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-855-327-6838
   
International Toll: +1-604-235-2082
Conference ID: 10016963
   

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

Investor Contacts:
Kaltura
Yaron Garmazi
Chief Financial Officer
IR@Kaltura.com 

Sapphire Investor Relations
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
+1 617 542 6180
IR@Kaltura.com 

Media Contacts:
Kaltura
Lisa Bennett
pr.team@kaltura.com 

Headline Media
Raanan Loew
raanan@headline.media 
+1 347 897 9276





