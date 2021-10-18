ACM Research Secures Order for ECP Demo Tool from Major IC Manufacturer

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced the receipt of an evaluation tool order for its Ultra ECP map copper plating tool from a major IC manufacturer. The order specifies a delivery in early 2022 and is subject to technical qualification and other commercial terms.



“We are thrilled to have another major Asia-based semiconductor manufacturer evaluating the Ultra ECP map tool for its advanced process development,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “This order is a testament to ACM’s technology leadership, regional support team and growing production scale. We believe a successful qualification of this tool can lead to larger business opportunities with this customer and other major customers in the region.”