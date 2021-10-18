checkAd

ACM Research Secures Order for ECP Demo Tool from Major IC Manufacturer

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced the receipt of an evaluation tool order for its Ultra ECP map copper plating tool from a major IC manufacturer. The order specifies a delivery in early 2022 and is subject to technical qualification and other commercial terms.

“We are thrilled to have another major Asia-based semiconductor manufacturer evaluating the Ultra ECP map tool for its advanced process development,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “This order is a testament to ACM’s technology leadership, regional support team and growing production scale. We believe a successful qualification of this tool can lead to larger business opportunities with this customer and other major customers in the region.”

ACM’s Ultra ECP map builds on ACM’s proven electro-chemical-plating (ECP) technology. The tool is configured with ACM’s Multi-Anode Partial Plating function, which allows the deposition of the copper metal layer on a dual-damascene structure for its advanced technology nodes. The tool is designed to be compatible with ultra-thin seed layers and to offer high throughput and uptime with a lower cost of consumables and lower cost of ownership.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

ACM Research Secures Order for ECP Demo Tool from Major IC Manufacturer FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced the receipt of an …

