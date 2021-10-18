Transocean Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

checkAd

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 1, 2021 after the market close.

The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 2 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 323-994-2093 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and refer to conference code 2585978.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. CET, on November 2, 2021. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 2585978, pin 4459. The replay also will be available on the company's website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and believes that it operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Analyst Contact:
Alison Johnson
+1 713-232-7214

Media Contact:
Pam Easton
+1 713-232-7647





