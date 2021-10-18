checkAd

CNB Financial Corporation Completes Redemption of Its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 22:19  |  22   |   |   

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, announced today that, on October 15, 2021, the Corporation completed its redemption of $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due October 15, 2026 (CUSIP 126128 AA5) (the “Subordinated Notes”), representing all of the outstanding Subordinated Notes. The Subordinated Notes were redeemed pursuant to their terms at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, October 15, 2021. The total aggregate redemption price was $50,718,750, which amount included an accrued interest payment of $718,750. The Corporation financed the redemption with cash on hand, including the net proceeds from the issuance and sale of $85,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Corporation’s 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031.

About CNB Financial Corporation and CNB Bank

Based on strong, traditional values, CNB Bank is dedicated to being the premier, financial service provider in our communities, focused on the changing needs of people and businesses by providing the highest quality service.

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $5.1 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, two loan production offices, one drive-up office and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Virginia. CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in northern New York; and Ridge View Bank, with a loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.CNBBank.bank.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CNB Financial Corporation Completes Redemption of Its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2026 CLEARFIELD, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, announced today that, on October 15, 2021, the Corporation completed its redemption of $50,000,000 aggregate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...