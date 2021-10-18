CNB Financial Corporation Completes Redemption of Its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2026
CLEARFIELD, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, announced today that, on October 15, 2021, the Corporation completed its redemption of $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due October 15, 2026 (CUSIP 126128 AA5) (the “Subordinated Notes”), representing all of the outstanding Subordinated Notes. The Subordinated Notes were redeemed pursuant to their terms at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, October 15, 2021. The total aggregate redemption price was $50,718,750, which amount included an accrued interest payment of $718,750. The Corporation financed the redemption with cash on hand, including the net proceeds from the issuance and sale of $85,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Corporation’s 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031.
About CNB Financial Corporation and CNB Bank
Based on strong, traditional values, CNB Bank is dedicated to being the premier, financial service provider in our communities, focused on the changing needs of people and businesses by providing the highest quality service.
CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $5.1 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, two loan production offices, one drive-up office and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Virginia. CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in northern New York; and Ridge View Bank, with a loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.CNBBank.bank.
0 Kommentare