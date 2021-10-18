CNB Financial Corporation Completes Redemption of Its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2026

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, announced today that, on October 15, 2021, the Corporation completed its redemption of $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due October 15, 2026 (CUSIP 126128 AA5) (the “Subordinated Notes”), representing all of the outstanding Subordinated Notes. The Subordinated Notes were redeemed pursuant to their terms at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, October 15, 2021. The total aggregate redemption price was $50,718,750, which amount included an accrued interest payment of $718,750. The Corporation financed the redemption with cash on hand, including the net proceeds from the issuance and sale of $85,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Corporation’s 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031.

About CNB Financial Corporation and CNB Bank