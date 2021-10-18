Privia Health Announces Entry into California and West Texas Markets

Expands National Provider Network with more than 430 New Providers in California and Texas

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA), a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems, today announced it is entering the California market and expanding its presence in Texas.



“We are extremely pleased to be collaborating with BASS Medical Group as we enter the state of California and expand our presence in Texas with a third anchor group,” said Shawn Morris, CEO, Privia Health. “It was critical to find the right partner who shares our vision to meet healthcare providers where they are on their journey to improve care in their communities, and we believe BASS Medical Group and The Abilene Clinic are the perfect anchor groups to bring our model of care to patients as we build a scaled network of primary and specialty care providers across the country.