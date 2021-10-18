checkAd

Privia Health Announces Entry into California and West Texas Markets

Expands National Provider Network with more than 430 New Providers in California and Texas

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA), a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems, today announced it is entering the California market and expanding its presence in Texas.

“We are extremely pleased to be collaborating with BASS Medical Group as we enter the state of California and expand our presence in Texas with a third anchor group,” said Shawn Morris, CEO, Privia Health. “It was critical to find the right partner who shares our vision to meet healthcare providers where they are on their journey to improve care in their communities, and we believe BASS Medical Group and The Abilene Clinic are the perfect anchor groups to bring our model of care to patients as we build a scaled network of primary and specialty care providers across the country.

“Our vision is to build scaled provider networks nationwide by adding physician practices in existing and new markets, and enabling our provider partners to transition profitably to increased risk in value-based programs over time,” Morris added.   “These new partnerships help to accelerate our growth while demonstrating Privia Health’s ability to replicate our operating model with new medical groups in uniquely differentiated markets.”  

Privia Health will provide an update to its full-year 2021 guidance when it reports third quarter financial results on November 8, which will include the expected impact of its market entry into California and West Texas.

California Market Entry
Privia Health has affiliated with BASS Medical Group to expand its footprint across the state of California. BASS Medical Group, one of the Greater San Francisco Bay Area’s leading healthcare multi-specialty groups, cares for patients at over 125 locations with more than 400 providers spanning 42 specialties, and will serve as Privia Health’s market anchor in California as the Company expands across the state. Privia Health now owns a majority interest in BASS Management Services Organization, LLC, which is the exclusive provider of management services to BASS Medical Group.

