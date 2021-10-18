UDR Publishes Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report; Named #1 Residential Performer and Global and Regional Sector Leader by GRESB

Concurrently, the Company announced that it earned a 2021 GRESB survey score of 86 (a three point improvement versus the prior year survey) and a GRESB Public Disclosure rating of “A”. With these accomplishments, UDR has been named the GRESB Global and Regional Leader as the #1 ranked listed company in the Residential sector and earned a 4-Star designation for the second consecutive year.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today the release of the Company’s annual ESG Report , which can be accessed on the Company’s ESG website at https://www.udr.com/esg/ . The report summarizes the Company’s ESG achievements in calendar year 2020, exhibits the Company’s progress towards its ESG goals, introduces enhanced GHG emissions and energy usage reduction targets after exceeding prior 2025 targets years ahead of schedule, and highlights the Company’s culture as well as support for its associates and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“UDR’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its comprehensive ESG program resulted in an impressive performance in the 2021 GRESB Global Benchmark as the #1 performer and GRESB Global Sector Leader across all listed Residential companies,” remarked Dan Winters GRESB Head of Americas, “With the GRESB benchmark now surpassing 1,500 institutional-quality real estate portfolios worldwide, UDR’s GRESB 4 Star designation places it firmly amongst the global leaders.”

The GRESB survey evaluates real estate companies in areas such as management, governance, sustainability, environmental and social programs and policies. UDR scored well above the GRESB average in each of the survey’s three main categories which are environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance. The Company attained a maximum score in social responsibility, a near-maximum score in corporate governance, and its overall score of 86 is well above the 2021 GRESB average score of 72 for listed companies.

The GRESB Public Disclosure survey measures material sustainability disclosures of companies. UDR achieved an “A” rating for the third consecutive year and had the highest score, 96, within its GRESB-determined comparison group.

“I am pleased to report another successful year of ESG accomplishments that further substantiate UDR as a sustainability leader in our industry. Our ongoing investment in ESG initiatives, updating and enhancing certain emissions and energy reduction targets, and the transparent reporting of our progress remain critical to our long-term success as these pay economic, environmental, and social dividends that benefit all stakeholders,” said Tom Toomey, UDR’s Chairman and CEO. “Over the course of the pandemic, ESG initiatives and being a good corporate citizen were perhaps of more importance than ever before to UDR, our associates, our residents, and our stakeholders. UDR remains committed to operating in a sustainable manner across all facets of our business, and we are humbled to be recognized by GRESB as a Global Leader in ESG performance. Our business and the ESG landscape will continue to evolve, but our innovative and adaptive culture, driven by our diverse group of associates, will propel UDR to further success as we remain steadfast in our commitment to being a strong corporate citizen.”