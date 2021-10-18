Ellington Financial Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings, Conference Call, and Investor Presentation

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 before market open on Monday, November 8, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 8, 2021. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 876-9173 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the conference code EFCQ321. International callers should dial (785) 424-1667 and reference the same code. The conference call also will be webcast live and can be accessed via the "For Our Shareholders" section of the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit www.ellingtonfinancial.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install necessary audio software.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available on Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Monday, November 15, 2021 at approximately 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access this replay, please dial (877) 693-4280. International callers should dial (402) 220-1601. A replay of the conference call also will be archived on the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com.

In connection with the release of financial results, the Company will post an investor presentation to accompany the conference call on its website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com under "For Our Shareholders—Presentations" before market open on Monday, November 8, 2021.

About Ellington Financial Inc.

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

