Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 1, 2021

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Monday, November 1, 2021. The Company will host its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.