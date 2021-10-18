checkAd

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 1, 2021

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Monday, November 1, 2021. The Company will host its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503991&tp_key=67f238 ...

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time
Domestic: 877-407-9208
International: 201-493-6784

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Replay Pin: 13724101

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,325 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.0 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.2x. In addition, as of June 30, 2021, the Company’s portfolio was 99.8% leased to 281 tenants operating 402 different concepts in 17 industries across 44 states.

Wertpapier


